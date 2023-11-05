Mpumalanga child rapist sentenced to 25 years

The man raped the 15-year-old girl repeatedly while she was home alone.

The police in Mpumalanga have welcomed the court’s decision to sentence a man to 25 years behind bars after he was guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl.

The rape occurred in Mangweni in 2021, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

The 48-year-old man is originally from Mozambique, he added.

Man sentenced for child rape

Mdhluli said the rape took place while the girl’s mother was at a family member’s house because she was not feeling well.

“The accused is said to have taken advantage of the situation as on the day of the incident, he waited until it was dark then went to the victim’s residence at about 7pm. He lured her to his place under the pretence that he bought some valuables for her,” he said.

Mdluli said the man locked the teenaged girl inside the house and raped her multiple times throughout the night.

“The little girl was only released the following morning.”

The girl’s mother took her to get medical attention after noticing she couldn’t walk properly and appeared to be in pain. The medical facility confirmed the girl was raped.

“The victim then broke her silence and detailed what has transpired,” said Mdluli.

The suspect was arrested after a case of rape was opened at Tonga Police Station.

“He was trialled and found guilty as charged hence his sentencing on 26 October 2023,” said Mdluli.

Serial rapist gets life imprisonment

Meanwhile, a serial rapist in the Northern Cape was given two life terms in jail by the Taung Regional Court.

Fifty-year-old Hans Appie was found guilty on 17 October 2023 on 10 charges, including, rape, attempted murder and robbery. DNA him to all the rape cases.

“He was arrested after several rape cases were reported in Pampierstad where it is alleged that the accused was terrorising victims between 2013 and 2014,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane.

“He targeted children on their way to school and women going to work in the early hours of the morning and returning late at night.”

After raping the victims, Appie would rob them of their money, clothes and cellphones.

“The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be entered in the National Register for Sex Offenders and the accused may not work with children,” said Shemane.