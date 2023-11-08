Attempted rape and rape cases under investigation in Waterberg District

Community helped to apprehend the attempted rape suspect.

SAPS in the Waterberg District is currently investigating two disturbing cases involving attempted rape and rape. Photo: iStock

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Waterberg District is investigating two cases of attempted rape and rape. These incidents occurred separately in Thabazimbi and Tinmyne, prompting swift police responses and community involvement.

In Thabazimbi, on 3 October, at approximately 9pm, a 24-year-old male suspect was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 13-year-old girl in Ext 5 Regorogile.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the mother of the minor child awoke to the screams of her daughter, who had discovered the suspect inside their house. The suspect fled on foot but left behind a cell phone and a watch.

Community apprehend suspect

The community, alerted by the commotion, sprang into action, apprehending the suspect when he returned to retrieve his belongings. The police were called to the scene, a case of rape was opened, and the suspect was arrested.

ALSO READ: South Africa grapples with increasing rape and abuse cases

Teenager opens up about rape

In another troubling incident on 3 November a rape case was reported that had occurred in 2020. The victim, a 19-year-old teenage girl, was returning from a soccer match at a local sports ground when she was attacked by a group of suspects.

One of the assailants raped her, while two others held her tightly to prevent her from escaping. The victim was threatened with harm if she reported the incident, and as a result, she kept silent until 3 November, when she confided in her sister. It was then that a case of rape was officially opened.

ALSO READ: Man nabbed for allegedly raping eight-year-old boy repeatedly for almost a year

Bring all suspects to book

The Saps Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the community for their role in the attempted rape suspect’s apprehension.

She also ordered an effective and thorough investigation to bring all the suspects involved in the rape of the 19-year-old victim to justice.

Investigations into both cases continue.