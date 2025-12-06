Saulsville hostel mass murder: Death toll rises, 3-year-old among the dead

Police are currently on the scene.

At least 11 people have died and another 14 reported to have been injured in a horror shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville in Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are currently on the scene and have confirmed the shooting.

While 10 people died on the scene, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told SABC News that one more person had died in hospital, while 14 are currently receiving medical treatment.

“We are told it happened at around 4:15 am, but police were only alerted to it at around 6am.

“We immediately mobilised our resources. We have forensic experts, ballistic experts, detectives and officers from the serious and violent crimes unit are all on the ground.

“They are piecing together what may have led to the shooting”.

Mathe said it is believed that at least three unknown gunmen entered the hostel and “randomly shooting”.

Among the dead is a three-year-old. A 12 and 16-year-old also died.

This is a developing story