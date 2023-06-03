Bakgatla denounce ‘iposter’ king

By Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe

The Bakgatla ba Mmakau Motsepe Royal Kraal, led by Mosheledi Motsepe, refused to recognise yesterday’s coronation of Banatso Patrick Motsepe, who declared himself the leader after the death of Godfrey Motsepe. Motsepe was Mosheledi’s father.

The Bakgatla ba Mmakau Motsepe accused Motsepe, a prince from the third house of three royal houses, of occupying the royal offices illegally and for granting kingship to himself.

Motsepe is operating from the former offices while Mosheledi is using temporary/mobile offices to run his administration.

Rift

Mosheledi’s spokesperson, Fanuel Motsepe, said he did not know why there was a rift between the two cousins. “My brother, Banatso, forced his stay in our offices.

Our kgosi did not want to solve this issue through violence so we simply left our old offices and secured mobile offices.”

Motsepe said their lawyers have written to the South African Police Service (Saps) to ensure that no one holds an event and declares themselves kgosi.

“We wrote to the police to enforce the judgment which already exists. Prince Banatso was warned by the courts never to call himself king.

“Anybody who associates with him on that basis will be found guilty of disregarding the law,” Motsepe said.

Following the death of his father, Mosheledi was appointed kgosi of the community of Mmakau (Bakgatla ba Mmakau Motsepe Kraal) which is near Brits, North West.

Coronation

But the coronation did not happen due to infighting with senior hierarchy leader Bakgatla ba Mosetlha, based in Thabazimbi.

As senior leader of the hierarchy, Bakgatla ba Mosetlha is responsible for organising the coronation of the Bakgatla in South Africa and Botswana (Bakgatla ba Mochudi).

According to a letter from former North West premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro, dated 27 November 2020: “This is to certify that by virtue of the powers vested in me in terms of chapter 3 of the North West Traditional Leadership and Local Governance Act, 2005, I recognise and designate Mosheledi Motsepe as the kgosi of the traditional community with effect from 15 August, 2020.”

Fanuel Motsepe said: “If he has his coronation tomorrow, who will be running it? It should be the senior Bakgatla in our hierarchy from Thabazimbi. They will not be there.

“We wish to announce that the coronation will take place next winter 2024, as per our customs and traditions,” Motsepe said.

