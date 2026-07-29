Nineteen pupils hurt in overloaded scholar transport crash in Ekurhuleni

A VW micro-bus which supposedly is a ten-seater vehicle, had twenty occupants at the time.

Nineteen primary school pupils were injured when an overloaded scholar transport vehicle collided with a hatchback in Ekurhuleni.

The accident occurred on the M7 in Tsietsi, just outside Katlehong, early Wednesday morning, prompting a major emergency response and temporary closure of the busy route.

Scholar transport accident

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntlasi said fire and rescue officers received the call at 6:55am of a scholar transporter involved in a crash and immediately responded for intervention.

“Two teams from Zonkizizwe and Palm Ridge fire stations simultaneously responded swiftly to the scene to render necessary life-saving rescue operations.

“A VW micro-bus, which supposedly is a ten-seater vehicle, had twenty occupants at the time, driver inclusive. It was involved in a crash with a Honda Jazz, which had four occupants, driver inclusive as well,” Ntladi said.

Hospitalised

Ntladi added that all occupants from both vehicles were medically treated on scene by paramedics before transportation to the nearest medical facilities around the city of Ekurhuleni.

“At least four pupils were reported to be in serious but stable conditions, while the rest escaped with minor injuries.

“Unfortunately, during the crash, two other scholar pedestrians were injured too. Allegedly, they were next to the road waiting for their transport to school as well. Both escaped with minor injuries as well, and they were also hospitalised,” Ntladi said.

Investigation

The M7 road had to be temporarily closed for traffic for the duration of the rescue operation.

The scene was handed over to the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers for on-scene investigations.

Eastern Cape crash

Meanwhile, one person has been killed and two others injured in a dramatic crash involving two cash‑in‑transit (CIT) vehicles and a Hyundai H‑1 on the N2 at Gamtoos Hill in the Eastern Cape early Wednesday morning.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the crash occurred at approximately 4:30am.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the seven‑seater was travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided with one of the armoured vehicles. In an apparent attempt to avoid the collision, the second cash‑in‑transit vehicle veered off the roadway and down an embankment.

“The driver of the seven‑seater was declared dead at the scene, while two security guards sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

Binqose added that the scene remains under investigation, with the South African Police Service tasked with determining the exact cause