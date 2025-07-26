Police investigate allegations of Basotho military-style training camps in South Africa

Lesotho police this week warned of such camps that could destabilise both countries.

The national commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, and Lesotho police chief advocate Borotho Matsoso have confirmed a collaborative investigation into allegations of military-style training camps for Basotho on some South African farms.

Matsoso this week warned of such camps that could destabilise both countries.

“It is not necessarily young Basotho, but Basotho nationals of different ages, especially males. We have discovered that they have been recruited to join this military training in some of the farms in South Africa. This is what we have come across,” Matsoso told Newzroom Afrika.

“We are warning Basotho that something is taking place, which might and has a likelihood of causing confusion and disrupting peace in the country. The target is Basotho citizens and some South Africans have been recruited into this thing.”

These groups are apparently organising themselves to claim land that they say belongs to Basotho from South Africa.

“It has taken us by surprise. We never thought something like this could happen. If there was any land to be claimed back, it would have to be taken peacefully through negotiations, not by force. They appear to be preparing to take over, which is completely against the country’s laws. We are working together with our South African counterparts on this,” said Matsoso.

SA police heighten operations

On Saturday, Masemola said the comments made by Matsoso were “high on the agenda”.

The police commissioner confirmed a meeting with all nine provincial commissioners to discuss crime fighting efforts nationwide.

Masemola highlighted his satisfaction that organised crime syndicates in the country are being dismantled, dislodged, displaced and arrested.

He said police have heightened their operations to investigate the allegations of military-style training camps for Basotho people. However, no evidence has been found so far.

“A preliminary report from the crime intelligence division was discussed in which intelligence structures have highlighted that they have heightened their operations to investigate allegations made and, where necessary, track down and take down such illegal activities,” said Masemola.

“The DPCI, also known as the Hawks Crimes Against the State (CATS) unit, has also been roped in to investigate. Various searches have been undertaken by CATS at various identified farms and no such evidence has been found to date.”

Masemola urged South Africans to to panic or worry as police from Lesotho and South Africa remain on high alert.

“General Fannie Masemola assures all people living in South Africa that the safety and security of the people of SA is of paramount importance, and anyone who is found to be in the country committing illegal acts will face the full might of the law,” Saps said.

“To this effect, intelligence structures and operatives are on the ground to establish facts.”