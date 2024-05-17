BMA deploys 400 more armed guards to SA’s ‘problematic’ borders

The new recruits start work on 1 June.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza and the Commissioner of the BMA Dr Mike Masiapato at the pass-out parade of junior border guards in Pretoria. Picture: Border Management Authority

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has welcomed 400 new junior guards, who will be deployed to across the country’s borders.

The 440 recruits were welcomed at a pass-out parade held in Pretoria on Thursday.

This comes amid complaints from citizens and politicians alike about the country’s borders, which are said to be non-existent.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) and ActionSA are some of the political parties that have taken it upon themselves to inspect the South Africa-Zimbabwe borderline.

They both came back with the message that there was nothing that separated the two countries.

“The recruitment and deployment of 400 junior border guards, is a clear indication that the Government is incrementally implementing efforts to grow the BMA with a clear intention to secure our borders and to promote the safe and regular movement of people in our border environment,” said Dr Mike Masiapato, commissioner and CEO of the BMA.

The recruits, who have been in training since September 2023, will be deployed on 1 June.

‘Very problematic borders’

“We need to facilitate and manage the legitimate movement of persons and trade in and out of South Africa. All of them will deployed to the land ports of entry considered to be ‘very problematic’.”

The guards will be authorised to search, seize and arrest.

“They will be carrying firearms and rifles,” told SABC News.

“Their responsibility will be first to make sure that every port of entry is properly sanitised and we’re able to allow travellers with requisite documentation into the port of entry, which will allow us to fulfil our mandate, which is the legitimate movement of persons and goods across our ports of entry.

“They will also take care of the vulnerable segments on the borderline, particularly to intercept those individuals who will try to avoid coming through the official points of entry but trying to enter the republic through the vulnerable segments on the borderline. Even those who will be involved in any criminal activities in the border law enforcement area.”

The recruits have also been trained in making arrests and taking statements.

“Their main function will be access control into the ports to make sure that everyone who comes into the port environment is a legitimate traveller and requisite documents,” said Masiapato.