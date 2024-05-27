BMA intercepts 28 Bangladeshis with fake visas at OR Tambo Airport

The Bangladeshis were intercepted by BMA Immigration officials during an intelligence-driven operation on a flight from Dubai on Saturday.

The BMA said it is on high alert at all ports of entry to monitor movements. Photo: ACSA

A total of 28 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), the Border Management Authority (BMA) said.

It is understood the Bangladeshis were intercepted by BMA Immigration officials during an intelligence-driven operation on a flight from Dubai on Saturday.

Fake visas

With just two days before South Africa’s national and provincial elections, the BMA said it is on high alert at all ports of entry to monitor movements.

“During the operation, 27 Bangladeshis were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas and one Bangladeshi did not have a visa at all.

“The travellers were in contravention of the South African Immigration Act by possessing fraudulent travel documents. The Bangladesh nationals arrived in the country with visitors’ visas and were denied entry,” the BMA said.

High alert

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato has commended the interception by the BMA Immigration officials and highlighted the importance of collaborations with embassies and foreign missions to verify visa legitimacy.

Masiapato also emphasised the need for continued efforts in confiscating illegal documents especially at this critical time of elections.

“I commend the diligent efforts of our immigration officers in intercepting the Bangladesh nationals. The BMA’s vigilance and commitment to maintaining the integrity of our immigration system is exemplary.

“This operation underscores the importance of our continuous efforts to secure our borders and ensure that all entrants comply with our legal requirements,” Masiapato added.

Detection

The BMA said it will continue to tighten its detection systems at the ports of entry.

“400 More BMA junior border guards are now entering the system following their pass-out parade held last week and more interceptions are expected across all ports of entry,” it said.

Last month, the BMA said more than one million people moved through South Africa’s ports of entry over the Easter weekend – up more than 24% from the previous year.

