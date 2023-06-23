Lesotho asks SA government to help retrieve bodies of suspected illegal miners

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Lesotho Prime Minister’s spokesperson Thapelo Mabote says the country has requested the South African government for help in retrieving the bodies of suspected illegal miners trapped in a Free State mine.

At least 31 suspected illegal miners, believed to be Lesotho nationals, died in a ventilation shaft at Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State, on Thursday.

According to the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE), the mine ventilation shaft was last operational in the 1990s.

Three of the bodies were retrieved by other illegal miners, but it could prove difficult to retrieve the remaining bodies following an assessment of the mine that determined methane levels were high.

“As such, it is currently too risky to dispatch a search team to the shaft. However, we are considering various options to deal with the situation speedily,” said the department in a statement.

“Although this is a unique and strange situation, all relevant stakeholders will endeavour to ensure that the suspected deceased illegal miners are brought to the surface.”

Lesotho asks for help

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Friday, Mabote said the Lesotho government was requesting help from the South African government to retrieve the bodies of the illegal miners.

“It’s a sad moment for the families of the dead people who unfortunately went illegally to SA and were doing something that destabilises the relationship between the two countries,” said Mabote.

“Lesotho doesn’t support illegal miners and illegal activities that are taking place in South Africa by Basotho. The government is trying to combat this by asking Basotho to adhere to all the regulations of the visiting countries. It’s so unfortunate that these miners went there and now they’re late.

“Basotho and the government have put a request and pleas to the mines and the South African government that can you please assist. Now we have these 31 bodies underground and they’re there illegally.

“Not that the government is supporting the illegal activities, but culturally and otherwise can we take these bodies back home now that they’re dead. Can we get the support of the South African government or what is it that we can do to join hands together and bring them back home.

“Can you allow us, still not supporting illegal mining, exhume the bodies underground and bring them back to their families. As of now, the families have made a special plea to the prime minister.”

Illegal mining in SA

On Friday, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe accused the Lesotho government of “economic sabotage”.

Mantashe said that the Lesotho government was effectively condoning illegal mining in South Africa by its citizens by turning a blind eye to the problem.

“This incident, more than any other incident, has confirmed our view that this thing of illegal miners is actually economic sabotage [and] war on our economy, and therefore those who died there are almost like soldiers dying in combat…

“I think it’s a dangerous issue for neighbours to do that to one another,” Mantashe told Newzroom Afrika in an interview.

But Mabote disagreed with Mantashe.

“Those are illegal miners and the government is not supporting any illegal activity. No sabotage at all.

I totally disagree with him regarding the mining industry on economic sabotage. The government is not at all sabotaging South Africa, there is no way the government would send someone to sabotage,” said Mabote.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe