31 Illegal miners die underground in Free State

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

At least 31 suspected illegal miners, believed to be Basotho nationals, have died in a ventilation Shaft 5 Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State province.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) confirmed the incident, saying the miners died in a mine ventilation shaft last operational in the 1990s.

The department says it received information that other illegal miners had retrieved three of the bodies and brought them to the surface.

ALSO READ: Community stones suspected zama zama to death

Previous mine owners, Harmony Gold Mining Company and the department have assessed the situation and determined that methane levels were very high.

“As such, it is currently too risky to dispatch a search team to the shaft. However, we are considering various options to deal with the situation speedily,” said the department.

“Although this is a unique and strange situation, all relevant stakeholders will endeavor to ensure that the suspected deceased illegal miners are brought to the surface.”

Even more bizarre, the department confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho told the High Commission of South Africa that, on 18

May 2023, a group of suspected illegal miners died in a mine ventilation shaft which was last operational in the 1990s.

*This is a developing story