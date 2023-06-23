Mantashe accuses Lesotho of economic sabotage after deaths of 31 suspected illegal miners

By Thapelo Lekabe

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has accused the Lesotho government of “economic sabotage” following the deaths of 31 suspected illegal miners at a closed mine in Welkom, in the Free State.

Illegal mining in SA

Mantashe said on Friday that the Lesotho government was effectively condoning illegal mining in South Africa by its citizens by turning a blind eye to the problem.

“This incident, more than any other incident, has confirmed our view that this thing of illegal miners is actually economic sabotage [and] war on our economy, and therefore those who died there are almost like soldiers dying in combat…

“I think it’s a dangerous issue for neighbours to do that to one another,” Mantashe told Newzroom Afrika in an interview.

He called on Lesotho to work with the South African government in addressing the issue of illegal miners who cross into SA and trade in illicit precious metals.

The minister said the SA government was already working with Lesotho on several matters, including the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 2 which commenced this year after being delayed for a number of years.

“Lesotho must confront [this illegal mining issue] and partner with us in mining if they want to,” said Mantashe.

“You can’t have Lesotho having some strange relations with illegal miners who are very active in South Africa, and I think that issue is needing attention on its own.”

Incident occurred in May

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said on Thursday it received a report that at least 31 suspected illegal miners, who are believed to be Basotho nationals, lost their lives in a ventilation shaft at the Virginia mine in Welkom.

The DMRE said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations in Lesotho relayed this message to the High Commission of South Africa that, on 18 May 2023, a group of suspected illegal miners died in a mine ventilation shaft that was last operational in the 1990s.

Although the information on this tragic situation comes sporadically, the department said it was doing its “utmost best” to act on the information, including information regarding three bodies that have been reported to be retrieved and brought to the surface by other illegal miners.

“Working in collaboration with the previous owners of the mine, Harmony, the DMRE inspectors have assessed the situation and determined that methane levels at the mine ventilation shaft 5 are very high. As such, it is currently too risky to dispatch a search team to the shaft. However, we are considering various options to speedily deal with the situation.

“Although this is a unique and strange situation, all relevant stakeholders will endeavour to ensure that the suspected deceased illegal miners are brought to the surface,” the DMRE said in a statement.

Methane levels too high

Mantashe said it would take a long time for the bodies of the suspected illegal miners to be brought back to the surface due to the methane levels at the mine ventilation being too high.

“It is better to take a longer route than to take a short cut and kill more people. We are prepared to be patient.”

