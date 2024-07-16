About 20 suspects ambush Eastern Cape police officers, one killed, others injured

Police have opened cases of murder, attempted murders and business robbery for investigation.

The shooting took place before a business robbery at Mbizana Main Road. Picture: iStock

Eastern Cape police launched a manhunt for suspects who shot at police officers, killing one and injuring others on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, the shooting took place before a business robbery at Mbizana Main Road.

The 35-year-old police officer and his colleagues were driving from a crime scene outside Mbizana in three different police vehicles when they were ambushed by about 20 suspects next to a petrol station at the Mbizana CBD.

ALSO READ: Police officers arrested for stealing man’s cellphone at petrol station

“The suspects then fired shots to the police officers that were in these vehicles and fatally wounded a constable while other police officers were injured,” said Mawisa.

“After the shoot-out, the suspects took the police firearms. They tried to explode the petrol station safe with no success and fled the scene.”

Police have opened cases of murder, attempted murders and business robbery for investigation.

The Hawks will investigate the case.

ALSO READ: ‘Step out of line, you’ll be dealt with’ – More police officers deployed to KZN

“The killing of the police official while serving the members of the community undermines the efforts by the state to combat and prevent crime. Anyone who disturbs the peace and kills police who are protecting the communities will be arrested and prosecuted,” said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene.

Police officers arrest robbery suspect

In a separate incident, Mount Road police officers arrested a suspect for allegedly robbing a petrol station on Saturday.

This after two suspects wearing masks entered a petrol station in Cape Road in Newton Park and threatened the cashier with a firearm.

ALSO READ: Two police officers killed, another injured in Eastern Cape crash

An undisclosed amount of cash and 70 packets of cigarettes were taken, said Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg.

“During the robbery the panic button was activated. On arrival of the private security company, the suspects jumped into a white VW polo and drove off in the direction of Cotswold. The driver of the vehicle lost control and landed in bushes in Highfield Road. They alighted and fled.”

Later that day, a man went to the SAPS New Brighton to open a case of hijacking of the same getaway car.

SAPS Mount Road members were informed about the case and went to New Brighton. On arrival, they requested the complainant and his friend to accompany them to SAPS Mount Road for further investigation.

ALSO READ: Man arrested after taking family hostage and shooting three police officers

“During the investigation, the friend, aged 38-years-old, was positively identified as one of the suspects involved in the robbery. He was arrested and detained on charges of business robbery,” said Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg.

Police confiscated the VW Polo, cigarettes that were taken during the robbery and an empty firearm magazine.