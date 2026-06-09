Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Four adult males die in Kathrada Park shack fire [video]

Picture of Carlos Muchave Picture of Carlos Muchave

By Carlos Muchave and Michel Bega

2 minute read

9 June 2026

03:58 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The cause of the blaze is still to be investigated.

Aftermath of a shack fire in Kathrada Park that left four male adults dead.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Early this morning at around 2am City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services firefighters responded to multiple sets on fire in Kathrada Park informal settlement.

The fire broke out deep inside the informal settlement and could have caused far worse damage had it not been contained.

Four adult male patients aged between 20 and 50 years old lost their lives in the fire.

They were confirmed dead by cutting EMS paramedics on the scene, with multiple other residents being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still to be investigated.

Disaster management officials were present to assist the affected families and have called for donations, particularly clothing and food.

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg (COJ) shack fire

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Crime stats: Here are Gauteng’s residential robbery hotspots
Crime Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base
News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA
News 700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark
News Pray, pay and obey: When religious authority goes unchecked

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News