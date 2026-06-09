Four adult males die in Kathrada Park shack fire [video]

The cause of the blaze is still to be investigated.

Early this morning at around 2am City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services firefighters responded to multiple sets on fire in Kathrada Park informal settlement.

The fire broke out deep inside the informal settlement and could have caused far worse damage had it not been contained.

Four adult male patients aged between 20 and 50 years old lost their lives in the fire.

They were confirmed dead by cutting EMS paramedics on the scene, with multiple other residents being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still to be investigated.

Disaster management officials were present to assist the affected families and have called for donations, particularly clothing and food.