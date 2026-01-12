JUST IN: Body of missing 17-year-old Hoërskool Driehoek pupil found

The teen was reported missing on Friday.

The body of a 17-year-old boy from Hoërskool Driehoek, who was reported missing following a private boat cruise outing in the Vaal River, has reportedly been found.

Thomas Junior Sithole was reported missing on Friday.

According to the family, the teenager was last seen during the cruise, but they only realised he was missing when the boat was returning.

Body found

Police have been searching the Vaal River for the missing Sithole since the incident was reported and made the grim discovery on Monday.

“Police officers from Waterwing Search and Rescue found the body of a male at the Vaal River on Monday, 12 January 2026, Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told The Citizen.

It cannot be confirmed at this stage if it is the body of a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing at Vanderbijlpark Police Station until he is positively identified by the family.”

‘Something fishy’

Thomas’ father, Steven Sithole, told reporters that the stories relayed to the family of what may have happened did not make sense.

“We feel there is something fishy here because I only got a call from my daughter’s friend, and she wasn’t part of those kids. She told me that someone called her to say that my child is missing.

“We were shocked to hear because we never received a call from the group that he was on the cruise with. We only learnt of the incident on Saturday, around 08:00, even though it happened on Friday. The boat driver said they opened a case at the Vanderbijlpark Police Station. However, when we went to the station, there was no such case opened,” Sithole said.

Sithole’s aunt, Thekiso Radebe, said the family has many unanswered questions.

“We want to know where the boat they travelled on.”

Friends and relatives of the missing boy have been on the riverbanks at the Abrahamsrust Resort, where police divers have been conducting an operation.

This is a developing story.