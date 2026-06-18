Book launch links China-SA ties to dignity and equality

Michael Mayalo and Thabiso Mthembu's book praised by Mokonyane, as Letsike says ties are meaningful when people share common aspirations.

International cooperation must be grounded in SA’s constitutional principles of dignity for all, equality and freedom, otherwise it serves no purpose.

This is according to Mmapaseka Letsike, deputy minister of women, youth and people with disabilities, one of the speakers at the book launch in Pretoria of Xi Jinping And China-South Africa Relations: The Gen Z Youth Perspective, authored by Michael Mayalo and Thabiso Mthembu.

China-SA cooperation must uphold dignity and freedom – Letsike

“It’s particularly important that we hold our values firmly now when many parts of the world are witnessing the rise of organised anti-rights, anti-democratic and anti-gender movements.

“These movements may emerge in different forms and speak different languages, depending on the countries in which they operate, but they share a common goal,” Letsike said.

The relations between China and SA are meaningful, not merely symbolic, she said.

The strongest relationships between countries are not only built by government buildings, government papers, or diplomatic efforts, but when people encounter one another, learn from one another, discover their common aspirations, and realise their different futures are far more connected than they previously imagined, Letsike added.

Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC chair for the subcommittee on international relations, praised the book’s authors, Mayalo and Mthembu, for their “timely and valuable work”.

Book praised by Mokonyane

“You have shown that the new generation of South Africans does not fear, and that you are active architects of the future we want.

“As the ANC, we have always valued this historic bond of solidarity – from our shared struggles against colonialism, apartheid, and imperialism,” Mokonyane said.

China’s ambassador to South Africa, Wu Peng, urged Chinese enterprises in SA not to hire illegal immigrants but to respect the law of the country.

“We are confident that Chinese nationals doing business here will continue to contribute to this country’s economic growth, and hope SA can provide them with safety and security.”