No clue about football? Read this before the World Cup kicks off

This is the book everyone must read before the World Cup kicks off. It's braai chat ammo and an armchair education on the beautiful game.

It’s a few days until kickoff!

A repeat of the match between South Africa and Mexico that ushered in the World Cup on home soil 16 years ago. This time, it’s in Mexico, and eerily, Shakira again sings for the tournament. We had Waka Waka, Mexico’s got Dai Dai with Burna Boy on the side.

And if that’s about the sum of what you know, don’t fret. You’re not alone.

Even though The World of Soccer looks like a kids’ book, it’s the perfect companion for anyone wanting a crash course in the Beautiful Game ahead of a month’s worth of matches, pub talk, and water-cooler expertise.

The book was written by Luca de Leone and Paolo Mancini with illustrations by Elise Patrissi. It’s published by Human and Rossouw and retails for around R210 – R250. A worthwhile investment if the last time you watched a football match was, well, during the event in South Africa.

For kids … and their parents

The World of Soccer is a great, easy read for grown-ups and kids.

The book starts by explaining exactly why people love the game so much: ‘all you need is a ball.’

Then, we learn the eight golden rules of the game before being taught the history of soccer, which, believe it or not, seems to have originated in China, not England and was known as Tsu Chu more than four millennia ago.

It’s a great book for the whole family. Picture: Supplied

Fast forward through the history of Western civilisation thereafter, and the book shares what the major tournaments and trophies are.

Also, a very useful braai chinwag double page spread assembles a soccer dream team with Manuel Neuer, Germany’s exceptional goalkeeper, through to Cristiano Ronaldo, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and France’s Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi, without whom a fantasy team would be incomplete, also features. We learn just enough about the players to nod and contribute to any conversation.

The World of Soccer even delves into nutrition and then segues into profiles of global stars who were either shorter than the norm or slightly overweight. Diego Maradona features here, who, at just 1.65 cm, was, as they would say in rugby, a pocket rocket.

Listing the global dream team

Every position on the field is examined, including its purpose in the team, along with some famous players who, over the years, performed exceptionally well in their respective roles.

The ball skills required to play the game are also listed and explained, quite useful again when you can watch a match and identify what plays in the running or, of course, it helps you understand exactly what you are doing on the field yourself, too.

In between the quizzes and puzzles, footballer hairstyles are also unpacked, along with the message that you must always feel comfortable with yourself, and that way, you can express your personality with your hairstyle. On or off the field.

The book helps with chinwag and arms you for chats at the braai. Picture: iStock

There are good luck rituals, grand soccer celebrations around the world, as well as some no-nos in attitude and good manners, of course.

The World of Soccer also shares lessons from defeat.

The World of Soccer is a great, must-have book.

Every youngster who plays, loves or watches the beautiful game should have a copy of this read on their bookshelf. And every parent should have access to it for a quick flip-through before the World Cup kicks off.

Especially if you have no clue about the game, because this super-cute book is a crash course in almost every aspect of football.