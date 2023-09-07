Boosting literacy: Limpopo premier donates 300 books to Groblersdal library

In a move designed to instil the culture of learning and reading in the youth, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has donated more than 300 books to the Groblersdal library. The donation comes after the premier, who grew up and was schooled in the small township of Motetema in Groblersdal, took a stroll through the town to acquaint himself with new developments there. On visiting the library, he seemed unimpressed with the books he found on the shelves, telling the management he had a lot of books at his homes. “He said he was worried that the facility did not have…

In a move designed to instil the culture of learning and reading in the youth, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has donated more than 300 books to the Groblersdal library.

The donation comes after the premier, who grew up and was schooled in the small township of Motetema in Groblersdal, took a stroll through the town to acquaint himself with new developments there.

On visiting the library, he seemed unimpressed with the books he found on the shelves, telling the management he had a lot of books at his homes.

“He said he was worried that the facility did not have enough books, especially literature books that illustrate African history, including politics and human interests stories,” his spokesperson, Willy Mosoma, told The Citizen at the donation ceremony on Tuesday.

Addressing the library staff, politicians, municipal officials and members of the community, the 66-year-old premier, who doubles up as Limpopo ANC’s provincial chair, said he had donated the books in an effort to inculcate the culture of learning and reading among youth and adults in Limpopo.

The books included copies of Letlapa Mphahlele’s Shining the Searchlight Inwards, an anthology of speeches, as well as a few books from the Learning African History – African Freedom Fighters series by Fezile Dabi, Moses Mabhida and Albertina Sisulu.

Mathabatha said he had donated these specific books because he believed they had a wealth of wisdom that would help anyone, youth and adults alike, to trace where they come from and understand the sacrifices that those who came before had to make to bring peace and stability in SA.

Mahlatji a Hlabirwa, or “BraStan”, as Mathabatha is affectionately known in the streets of Limpopo, called on everyone to take reading seriously.

The father of three – two boys and a girl – said he was a living proof that learning pays dividends at the end of the day.

“I call the collection of my books a Liberation Heritage Arcade because I have inherited this culture of reading from those who fought with their immense energy, sweat and blood for the liberation of this country,” he said.

Mathabatha said when he started school, he was able to write his name and surname perfectly because he had been encouraged to read from an early age.

“I am from a family of academics. My mother was a school principal and my father was a district education inspector.

“My parents would encourage me to read because they had also had an opportunity to go to school and get educated.

“In 1975, I was at Boapara Nkwe High School, outside Marble Hall, now the Tompi Seleka College of Agriculture.

“I was in the same grade and age with the likes of Ephraim Mogale and Peter Nchabeleng.

“Then we were introduced to politics that brought us the freedom we all enjoy today.

“We had the passion for reading. That helped us to understand the politics of the day and what it meant to be a black child in South Africa.

“That shaped me to become what I am today – a fearless fighter and a committed community worker,” said Mathabatha.

“Reading is not only for scholars, but for everyone who is interested in a better life. Reading makes you confident to face what ever challenge comes your way.

“My message is, read, read and read, then the world will become a better place for you to live in.”

Mathabatha’s donation comes after his wife, Magareth, died. Her funeral was on 7 July.

Mathabatha said, according to the department of education, illiteracy levels were higher in women than men – and “women continue to miss out on opportunities to participate fully in society”.

“We call on everyone to take an interest in reading, both young and old, males and females, rich and poor,” he said.

Library manager Christa Steyn said the donation came at a time when the library was running acutely short of books.

“We welcome this donation with two hands,” she said. She told the premier: “You donated these books as if you knew we currently don’t have enough.

“Some of these books you donated are not available in the stores today. Some are even more expensive and we may not have even afforded them.

“But from the goodness of your heart, you donated them to us for free.

“Thanks very much. Our community will soon become a reading society because of you,” said Steyn.