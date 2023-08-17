Brics Summit: Avoid these roads if you can

Traffic is expected to extremly congested and people have been urged to exercise patience and restraint during the BRICS summit

The summit will bring together leaders from the Brics countries from 22 – 24 August. Picture: Twitter/African National Congress

As the country prepares for the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, residents in the City of Johannesburg have been advised there will be limited access in areas surrounding the Sandton Convention Centre, the venue for the gathering.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said police visibility will also be heightened around the venue in Sandton.

Natjoints was briefing the media on safety and security plans for the 15th Brics Summit from 22 – 24 August.

Traffic is expected to be extremely congested and motorists have been urged to exercise patience and restraint during the summit.

Tebello Mosikili, co-chair of Natjoints, said those operating businesses and those who reside near the centre should take note of the road closures that enclose the venue.

These are roads that will be affected:

From 08:00 am on Sunday, 20 August 2023 to 24:00 (midnight) on Thursday, 24 August 2023

Corner Maude and West Streets

Corner West Street and Alice Lane

Corner Alice Lane and 5th Street

On Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Those operating businesses and residing along the Midrand Gallagher Estate are advised on the following road closures:

From 15:00 to 24:00

• Gallagher Avenue and Richards Drive

• Richards Drive traffic circle

• Johnnic and Lupton Street

• Johnnic and Pretoria Main Road

No fly zone

A notice to all airmen has also been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), making the area around the venue a no-drone zone.

“Those who are found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the CAA and as such steps will be taken against those who transgress,” said Mosikili.

