‘No drone zone’: How security is being beefed up for the Brics Summit

The summit will bring together leaders from the Brics countries from 22 – 24 August. Picture: ANA

As the country prepares for the Brazil, Russia, India, China South Africa (Brics) Summit next week, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said police visibility will be heightened around the venue in Sandton.

Natjoints was briefing the media on safety and security plans for the 15th Brics Summit from 22 – 24 August.

Watch the Natjoints briefing here:

Tebello Mosikili, co-chair of Natjoints, said a priority committee of various government departments has been meeting regularly to prepare for the summit.

Safe and secure BRICS

Mosikili said the security cluster is confident the summit will take place in a safe and secure manner.

“With the summit in four days, the Natjoints is ready to ensure that as the government prepares to welcome heads of states, ministers and leaders from various countries from across the world, this happens in a safe and secure environment with minimal to no incidents of instability and criminality.

“Working closely with all stakeholders, the Natjoints will heighten police visibility in and around the conference centre with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crime, pre-, during and post-the summit,” said Mosikili.

Warning

She also warned the public to refrain from committing any illegal acts.

“Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law.”

Mosikili emphasised said anyone attending the summit will require official accreditation.

“Those who are still without accreditation, which includes officials and members of the media, are advised to pre-register and obtain a non-transferable accreditation. Those found with fraudulent accreditation will face the full might of the law. No accreditation card, no access to the venue.”

No drone zone

A notice to all airmen was issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), making the airspace around the venue a no-drone zone.

“Those who are found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the CAA and as such steps will be taken against those who transgress,” said Mosikili.

She urged everyone within the borders of South Africa to cooperate with law enforcement agents.

“We are making a call to all South Africans, as they have done on many occasions to welcome our international guests with humility, warmth and care – in the true spirit of ubuntu,” said Mosikili.

