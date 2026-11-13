Brown Mogotsi bags partial court victory in perjury case

The case has been postponed to 9 December 2026.

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has secured a partial victory in his bid to obtain additional evidence from the state, with the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court ordering the prosecution to hand over cellphone records linked to witnesses in his perjury case.

The ruling was delivered on Friday, 13 November 2026, following arguments over an application brought by Mogotsi, as he sought further information to prepare for his trial.

Mogotsi faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a public or municipal area.

He stands accused of orchestrating his own attempted assassination in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on 3 November 2025.

Brown Mogotsi seeks more evidence in perjury case

Mogotsi first launched the Section 205 application in his previous court appearance on 23 October this year.

At the time, his legal team, consisting of advocate Nthabiseng Mahomane and attorney William Sekgatja, argued that obtaining the cellphone records was crucial to verifying the whereabouts and communications of individuals who claim to have witnessed the shooting.

The requested data covers the date of the incident, as well as the days when the witnesses provided their statements to investigators.

Through the information, the defence maintained it hoped to determine whether the witnesses were in contact with one another and establish if any discussions took place that could have influenced their versions of events.

It also wanted to establish the timeline surrounding the preparation and submission of their statements to the police.

According to the defence, examining these records would provide an opportunity to scrutinise the witnesses’ evidence, uncover potential discrepancies and determine whether their accounts can be relied upon.

In addition to the cellphone data, Mogotsi’s legal team has requested the employment documentation and proof of residential address of one of the witnesses.

Defence challenges redacted statements

The manner in which the witness statements were presented also became a key issue in the proceedings.

The defence lawyers objected to sections of the statements being blacked out, arguing that the removal of information could deprive the accused of material that may be relevant to his defence.

They maintained that having access to the complete statements was important to identifying discrepancies, comparing the witnesses’ initial versions with their subsequent accounts and examining whether their evidence had changed over time.

Mogotsi also sought photographs extracted from CCTV footage recorded at the scene.

Prosecution warns against exposing witnesses

The state opposed several aspects of the application, arguing that Mogotsi had already received substantial disclosure material, including the indictment, case docket, CCTV footage and other evidence.

“The accused is entitled to information about the offence, the state intends to prove as this is necessary to prepare his defence fully,” state advocate Thami Mpekana told the court on Friday.

The prosecution contended that the redactions in the witness statements were necessary to protect witnesses, referring to allegations that Mogotsi had tried to influence them and had plans to escape from custody.

Mpekana further argued that the request for additional particulars should not be used as an opportunity for the accused to search for weaknesses in the state’s case.

According to him, the prosecution intended to rely on eyewitness testimony and warned that releasing personal information, including cellphone records and residential addresses, could compromise the identities of the witnesses.

‘Abuse’

The state also maintained that Mogotsi already had access to the witness statements and would be able to challenge their evidence through cross-examination during the trial.

“The names of the witnesses will not take his defence any further because they are not relevant. The request for further particulars does not have anything to do with the charges at hand,” Mpekana argued.

The prosecutor added: “Seeking this additional information constituted the abuse of the right to further and better particulars.”

Mpekana consequently asked the court to dismiss the Section 205 application.

Magistrate’s ruling

In delivering his judgment after an adjournment, the magistrate highlighted that information held by the prosecution does not automatically mean that it must be disclosed to the accused if it does not assist in preparing a defence.

The court ultimately directed the state to provide the requested cellphone records, but ruled that the witnesses’ names must be removed to protect their identities.

Instead, the witnesses are to be identified through a combination of alphabetical letters and numbers when the information is furnished to the defence.

The presiding officer also granted the request for employment-related information, ordering the witnesses’ employers to disclose their clock-in and clock-out times without revealing their identities.

This information is expected to assist the defence in determining where the witnesses were at the time of the alleged shooting.

However, Mogotsi’s request for a witness’ residential address was rejected.

“I will not place these witnesses and their families at risk,” the magistrate remarked.

The court also dismissed the request for unredacted witness statements, thus, the identities and protected information contained in those documents will remain concealed.

The matter has been postponed to 9 December 2026 to allow the state to comply with the court order.

Mogotsi remains in custody after being denied bail on four separate occasions.