Staged or not? Brown Mogotsi claims he is ‘living in fear’

'Mogotsi has refused to open up a case,' say police.

As speculation continues about whether the attempted assassination attempt of controversial North West businessman Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi was staged, he told police that he is living in fear after the alleged hit on his life.

Mogotsi was attacked while driving a red Chevrolet in Vosloosrus at about 10pm on Monday night.

The Citizen visited the crime scene in Vosloorus, situated in an isolated area with a gravel road.

Hit

The alleged political fixer claims that unknown gunmen in a white bakkie opened fire on his car. Police recovered about eleven bullet casings at the crime scene.

The red Chevrolet sedan, which was in bad condition with worn tyres, was riddled with bullet holes, with two striking the driver’s seat and another the passenger seat.

It remains unclear where Mokgotsi was headed to or coming from at the time of the attack.

Mogotsi survived the attack.

Fears for life

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they were waiting for Mogotsi to show up and open a case of attempted murder.

“He refused to open up a case last night, citing fears for his life. So, we are still waiting for him. He promised to make himself available at around 8 o’clock, and he is a no-show at the Vosloorus Police Station. We have registered a case of attempted murder.

“We’re still waiting for his statement. We hope this incident was not staged; otherwise, he could face charges for defeating the ends of justice,” Mathe said.

Staged?

In terms of whether the assassination attempt was staged, a couple sitting outside their home in Vosloorus claimed they witnessed a red Chevrolet travelling at high speed suddenly get off the road and screech to a halt in an open space, according to The Sowetan.

Moments later, the sole occupant of the car alighted with a gun in his hand and fired several shots.

“He [the driver of the car] parked his car in the deserted space next to housing facing the N3 highway. The same man alighted from the car with a gun and fired shots. My partner and I ran in different directions to seek refuge,” the woman told the paper.

Police

Residents who responded to the scene of the alleged shooting involving Mogotsi detailed how, when he was offered help, he refused and left the scene. According to the residents, he rejected outright their offer to call the police.

“He said ‘no’, stating that police were going to finish him off,” claimed one resident who asked not to be named.

The Citizen has contacted Brown Mogotsi for comment. This will be included in the story when received.

Car

The car had been towed to Vosloorus police station, where ballistic experts were busy inspecting it with colleagues in forensic suits.

Among the shards of glass on the passenger seat was a white box, the contents of which are unknown.

Police have urged Mokgotsi or anyone with information about the alleged attack to come forward.

