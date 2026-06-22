Brown Mogotsi alleged to have tried to sway witness while in custody

Mogotsi's new bail application was heard in court on Monday.

A new allegation has surfaced that political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi and his wife attempted to influence a key witness while in custody during his renewed bail proceedings on Monday, 22 June.

Mogotsi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for his bail application based on “new facts”.

This follows the denial of his initial bid on 4 June due to concerns over an unsatisfactory residential address.

Brown Mogotsi argues ‘new facts’ in renewed bail

During Monday’s proceedings, Mogotsi’s affidavit was read out by his legal team, outlining the basis for his renewed application.

The former police informant told the court the new application was necessary to clarify his residential address.

He further argued that his continued detention limits his ability to consult with his legal representative, particularly given the volume of the case docket.

“It contains complex expert evidence which will require thorough consultation and preparation for my defence.

“The inability to consult properly with my legal representative while in custody severely prejudices my right to a fair trial,” the affidavit reads.

Mogotsi also stated that he needs to raise funds to appoint an expert to challenge the state’s case, which he claimed would not be possible while behind bars.

Disputed residential address

Central to the bail dispute is Mogotsi’s residential address in Mmabatho, North West.

He claimed that investigating officer Alfred Odendaal did not fully present accurate details during the initial bail hearing.

“The initial impression created by the investigating officer was that my address did not exist or positive which is not correct.”

Mogotsi further argued that his landlord was not called to testify by Odendaal.

He maintained that 4544 Mohatlhga Street is his correct address, where he has lived with his wife, Dorothy Lekhoaba, “for some time”.

Mogotsi further told the court that his residential details were also confirmed by his neighbour, Maxwell Senokwane, during a visit by Odendaal to the area.

In a statement dated 6 June submitted in support of Mogotsi’s bail application, Senokwane confirmed that he and his mother, Thandiwe, reside at house number 4454.

“I am making this affidavit because I was there when the police officers came to our house and they did not mention that Brown Mogotsi resides three houses away from my address during the court proceedings as I watched on TV.

“Brown Mogotsi has three years staying there,” the affidavit said.

He also stated that the property’s title deed was provided to the police.

It was previously heard that Mogotsi’s wife had cited a different residential address, namely 4454 Moshu Street.

State alleges witness intimidation

State prosecutor Thami Mpekana argued that the defence had not presented any genuinely new information.

Instead, the state had introduced new facts of its own.

An affidavit by Odendaal alleged that Mogotsi’s wife visited Senokwane’s mother on multiple occasions in an attempt to persuade her to change her statement regarding the residential address.

It was further alleged that on 5 June 2026, Lekhoaba handed Thandiwe her cellphone, and Mogotsi was speaking on the line.

Thandiwe reportedly stated that she now feels intimidated, saying she was visited at least three times by Lekhoaba and pressured to give a “false statement”.

Odendaal confirmed that a case of intimidation has since been opened by the neighbour against Mogotsi’s wife, and the matter is now under investigation.

The state argued that if released, Mogotsi may interfere with state witnesses.

It was also suggested that Thandiwe’s son may not have made his statement freely and voluntarily, and may have been coerced.

“No one has been arrested as yet,” Mpekana told the court.

The case has been postponed to 29 June for judgment on the bail application.

Attempted assassination

Mogotsi stands accused of allegedly orchestrating his own attempted assassination that took place on 3 November 2025 in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

He was arrested on 15 May and has been charged with defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a public or municipal area.

The firearm Mogotsi allegedly used in the incident, which remains unaccounted for, is believed to be linked to other murder and attempted murder cases.

In addition, the North West businessman is accused of attempting to bribe Odendaal from opposing his bail application.