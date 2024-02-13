Bus sector strike looms as Numsa declares dispute in wage negotiations

Numsa is demanding a 10% salary increase for drivers across the board.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has threatened a nationwide strike if employers in the bus sector do not agree to a proposed 10% salary increase across the board.

Numsa has declared a dispute against employers at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC).

The union said it participated in the first round of wage talks from 5-9 February.

List of bus companies affected

According to Numsa the following bus companies are affected by the negotiations

Putco

Bojanala’

Algoa Bus

Great North Transport, and others.

Demands from workers

Among Numsa’s list of demands are primary healthcare – full compulsory healthcare for all workers in the industry, subject to qualifying exemptions with employer contributing 50% and worker contributing 50%.

Numsa also wants an increase in the allowance for the double driver from R450 to R900.

“Drivers do on average 18 trips per month, this then represents about R25 per trip. During the course of negotiations we reduced our demand from 15% to 10%,” the union said.

Numsa is negotiating with employer associations the South African Bus Employers Association (SABEA) and the Commuters Bus Employers Association (COBEA).

“We want a one year agreement. If the employer wants a multi-year agreement they have to put a good offer on the table,” Numsa said.

According to Numsa the employers were not happy with the demands that the workers were making despite the fact that the demands were submitted late last year. The unions had also given motivation for these demands.

“For example, they are only offering a conditional 4% increase, and they demanded that the unions drop all other demands. They tried to persuade us to extend the first round of wage talks, but we have rejected this proposal. Our members gave us a mandate to make significant progress in the five days which were allocated to the talks. However, we are still far from each other. We also do not want to prolong negotiations unnecessarily. The current agreement is going to expire on the 31st of March, therefore, we have no choice, but to act with speed to try and resolve this round of wage talks,” the union said.

Numsa and other unions have called for a meeting of shop stewards on Wednesday where a way forward will be discussed after the union declared a dispute.

“We have convened a meeting of shop stewards in the bus passenger sector for Wednesday 14 February to map the way forward. We are waiting for the Bargaining Council to confirm a date for conciliation,” the union said.