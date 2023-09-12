Buthelezi died of a ‘heartbreak’ because of his estrange relationship with Misuzulu – daughter

My father was someone who always spoke the truth and said if I can just take off my shirt, you would see how thin I am because of Isilo (Misuzulu).

Royal squabbles and family issues had eaten up the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Recounting the last moments of the veteran politician’s life, daughter Princess Phumzile Buthelezi told senior members of the monarch her father died of a “heartbreak”.

Buthelezi, according to the daughter had been kept awake late into the night in attempts to resolve issues between the Amazulu Royal Family and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

Princess Phumzile, speaking in isiZulu, said unresolved issues with King Misuzulu KaZwelithini kept him up at night, leading up to his final days.

Not eating

She claimed her father was not even eating.

“My father was someone who always spoke the truth and said if I can just take off my shirt, you would see how thin I am because of Isilo (Misuzulu). I can’t sleep, I can’t eat,” she recalled her father saying.

Princess Phumzile said her father asked Misuzulu that they go and seek help before ascending to the throne but Misuzulu’s uncle advised otherwise.

“The uncle said he would be sent after ascending to the throne. So, all in all, what killed my father is what is happening in the royal family,” she said.

Attempts to get a response from the King’s office on the princess’ comments were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. However, any update will be included once received.

Supporting the Royal Monarch

Former President Jacob Zuma described Buthelezi as the man who played a remarkable role in supporting the Royal Monarch.

Zuma said Buthelezi tried to restore lasting peace during the violent times in KwaZulu-Natal, largely between the supporters of the ANC and the IFP.

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi should be remembered as the man who played a remarkable role in supporting the Royal Monarch. He also served as Undunankulu of the Zulu nation until his last day.

“We will remember Prince Mangosuthu as a man who, for quite a while, wanted his membership of the ANC to be restored, as one of those who served as an ANC member for a long time,” he said.

Buthelezi, who died on Saturday last week, will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral, Category 1, on Saturday. He died at the age of 95.

