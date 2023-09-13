The black community must change the way they deal with death

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s death on Saturday has seen social media divided over his legacy. Those who were fans of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder continue to praise him for being a critical part of South Africa’s transition from apartheid to freedom. In these circles, the 95-year-old was an exemplary leader who put his people first and was prepared to do anything to ensure their political, financial and social welfare. ALSO READ: ‘He wouldn’t want a political spectacle’- KZN premier calls for ‘peace’ after Buthelezi’s death Those in Buthelezi’s corner will let you know that the apartheid government wanted to…

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s death on Saturday has seen social media divided over his legacy. Those who were fans of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder continue to praise him for being a critical part of South Africa’s transition from apartheid to freedom.

In these circles, the 95-year-old was an exemplary leader who put his people first and was prepared to do anything to ensure their political, financial and social welfare.

Those in Buthelezi’s corner will let you know that the apartheid government wanted to grant the KwaZulu homeland independence as part of its divide and conquer plan. Buthelezi rejected this idea, which would force the National Party to start negotiations for a democratic South Africa.

Then there are those who consider the fallen statesman as the culprit who orchestrated the killing of thousands of South Africans, in what is seen as an undeclared civil war.

In the ’80s and ’90s, the tension between the ANC and the IFP reached boiling point and this led to homes being destroyed, communities being terrorised and a list of human rights violations. Buthelezi is being derided for this.

With all this division around Buthelezi’s death, I say that this is the perfect time for all of us to be united on one thing: Tupperware.

Instead of the bereaved family receiving Tupperware containers filled with food, the family will have to fill Tupperware containers for those who are meant to be “comforting” them.

A fundamental change has to take place in the way death is dealt with, especially in the black community. Church members, loved ones, friends and relatives have to go back to a time when they did not come empty-handed to a bereaved family’s home.

They would not be a financial burden to the family, but would rather ask: “How can I help?”

Unfortunately, these days comfort looks very different, starting from week-long vigils, thousands of cups of tea for visitors, feeding visitors three meals a day, then the very same people asking for takeaways when they go home.

This leaves the family far worse off than just losing a loved one. The way things are going, very little or no comfort takes place when someone dies.