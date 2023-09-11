‘Buthelezi tried to restore lasting peace’ – Zuma

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder died at the age of 95.

Former President Jacob Zuma has described the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as the man who played a remarkable role in supporting the Royal Monarch.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family died on Saturday. He will be laid to rest on Friday. He died at the age of 95.

Zuma said he was still reeling from the shock of Buthelezi’s death because he was hopeful, following the positive reports that he was out of hospital.

“When I heard this sad news, I was in the Kingdom of eSwatini, invited by His Majesty the King. I was in the process of making arrangements to visit him after the Swaziland trip,” he said.

Buthelezi tried to restore peace

Zuma said Buthelezi tried to restore lasting peace during the violent times in KwaZulu-Natal, largely between the supporters of the ANC and the IFP

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi should be remembered as the man who played a remarkable role in supporting the Royal Monarch. He also served as Undunankulu of the Zulu nation until his last day. We will remember Prince Mangosuthu as a man who, for quite a while, wanted his membership of the ANC to be restored, as one of those who served as an ANC member for a long time,” he said.

Zuma said Buthelezi understood his role in uniting black people so they could work together after apartheid.

“All difficulties and challenges facing us as leaders, we had reached a point of understanding each other and succeeded in addressing many complicated issues. We respected one another in whatever we dealt with. We had become friends in the cause of addressing complicated questions,” he said.

Funeral

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the Presidency had been requested to afford Buthelezi an official funeral.

“There will be an official funeral but we just need to confirm what category that will be,” she said.

Dube-Ncube stated that the funeral service and the associated ceremonial logistics would be communicated soon.