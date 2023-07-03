Daily news update: King Misuzulu ‘poisoning’, Ramaphosa’s ANCYL speech and load shedding

By Citizen Reporter

Ramaphosa urges ANCYL to attract young voters, tackle youth unemployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his closing remarks at Nasrec on 20 December 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the newly elected ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leadership to come up with ideas on how to lure young people to vote for the party in 2024.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the 26th ANCYL congress, which was held at the the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg over the weekend.

On Saturday, Collen Malatji was elected president of the ANCYL unopposed after Aphiwe Mkhangelwa declined nomination from the floor.

King Misuzulu dismisses poisoning claims

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the sole trustee of the Ingonyma Trust (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Sunday distanced himself from a statement claiming that he might have been poisoned.

On Saturday evening Zulu nation traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu issued a media statement saying the King was in eSwatini for medical treatment amid rumours that His Majesty has been poisoned.

According to Prince Mangosuthu’s statement the King was unwell.

‘I have ambitions too’: Joburg speaker, Colleen Makhubele eyeing Cope’s top position

City of Johannesburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele during the council meeting on 27 October 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele is looking to climb up the political ladder and lead her party, the Congress of the People (Cope).

While Cope was yet to finalise dates for its national and provincial congress, Makhubele has signalled her intentions to succeed the party’s president, Mosiuoa Lekota, amid talks of the veteran potentially stepping down.

Ramokgopa confident load shedding will be less severe this winter as maintenance is ramped up

Eskom’s Lethabo Power Station in Free State. Picture: Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Sunday spoke about government’s efforts to tackle load shedding and highlighted the steps being taken to improve winter maintenance.

Ramokgopa outlined two primary focus areas for the government.

Justice Department’s DG used prison guards for personal security – report

The Justice Department’s Director-General Doctor Mashabane. Picture: Twitter/@DOJCD_ZA

The director-general of the Department of Justice, Doctor Mashabane, is accused of using security guards from the Kgosi Mampuru prison as his personal bodyguards.

He reportedly did this after he was mugged in Pretoria and police turned down his request for personal protection.

Mashabane is also accused of taking the guards with him on overseas trips, including to Dubai in June where he was involved in discussing the extradition of the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor cleared in nepotism probe

Stellenbosch University Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers was exonerated of nepotism charges. Photo: Gallo Images

Stellenbosch University (SU) Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers has been cleared of any misconduct in the nepotism scandal that rocked the institution and divided its convocation.

A panel led by retired Judge Carole Lewis was appointed to investigate allegations that he abused the Rector’s Discretionary Placement (RDP) when he had his wife’s relatives admitted as students.

Durban July fashion: Here’s the outstanding looks from SA’s celebs

Jessica Nkosi, Pearl Maphalala,and Lasizwe Dambuza. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Mzansi’s celebs tried their best to live up to the ‘Out of This World’ theme at this year’s Durban July, held at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 1 July.

Many thought Isibaya star Jessica Nkosi was the best-dressed female at the event. Other A-listers, like YouTube sensation and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza, also served elegant and high fashion at the racecourse.

Komphela leaves Sundowns to take charge at Swallows

Steve Komphela has been named the new head coach at Swallows FC. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Moroka Swallows on Sunday announced that Steve Komphela would be taking over as their new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season.

Komphela will leave his post as Sundowns first team coach to lead the Birds, where his assistant coaches will be Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Moloto.

