King Misuzulu KaZwelithini hospitalised in Eswatini amid fears of poisoning

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has been hospitalised in Swaziland after feeling unwell, amid fears of poisoning.

This comes after one of King Misuzulu’s indunas, identified as Xaba, passed away of suspected poisoning.

The announcement was made by MP and traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch Mangosuthu Buthelezi late on Saturday night.

“It is with great concern that I have received news from HRH Prince Vumile, brother to His Majesty King Mswati Ill, that His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is being treated in a hospital in Eswatini, having taken ill earlier today.

“I am informed that His Majesty’s senior Induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the king, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned. When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned,” Buthelezi said.

Zulu king being treated

Buthelezi added that the King Misuzulu is being treated.

“He immediately sought out medical treatment in Eswatini. I am informed that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa, as his parents had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died.

“It is understood that His Majesty is under medical care and is doing well. Further information will be conveyed when it becomes available,” said Buthelezi.

“Our immediate concern is for the king’s wellbeing. We as the Zulu nation pray for His Majesty’s full and swift recovery. Should there be any reason for further investigations, that will be attended to by the authorities,” he said.

Assassinations

Last year, a senior member of the Zulu royal family, Prince Mbongiseni Milton, who was close to King Misuzulu, was assassinated in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

The prince was gunned down by unknown suspects.

This was the second incident in which someone close to King Misuzulu was reportedly killed.

In September 2021, Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo, a senior member of the Usuthu Traditional Council and close confidant of King Misuzulu was also allegedly assassinated.

Khumalo was shot dead shortly after attending the reed dance in Nongoma.

He was described as a “pillar” that shaped many communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

At the time, King Misuzulu said he was heartbroken.

“What is painful now is the killing of my headman, Dr Khumalo. Let me say this, my Zulu people: my heart is bleeding that this happened,” he said.

Coronation

King Misuzulu was officially crowned in October 2022, where he was given his certificate by President Cyril Ramaphosa which officially declared him king.

The ceremony was the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a democracy in 1994 and ended a long and bitter tussle to find a successor for King Goodwill Zwelithini who died in 2021.

King Goodwill Zwelithini was the longest-reigning Zulu monarch, having served on the throne for almost 50 years.

