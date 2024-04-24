King Misuzulu cautions KZN govt amid ‘false’ reports his praise singer was axed

The KZN government says he was not axed, but reached his retirement age.

King of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini attends the reenactment of the Battle of Isandlwana, in Isandlwana on January 21, 2023. Photo: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

In yet another confrontation between KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government officials and the Zulu monarchy, the Office of the Premier has denied axing King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s praise singer, Buzetsheni Mdletshe.

This comes after a statement from Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, in which King Misuzulu expressed “his extreme displeasure in the disrespectful manner in which the KZN government continues to treat him”.

In the statement, King Misuzulu bemoans the termination of Mdletshe’s employment contract.

Mdletshe is in charge of initiating all the sacred rituals that take place before royal ceremonies.

“His Majesty is disappointed that the KZN government operates as though the King does not exist,” reads the statement.

King Misuzulu said he would ensure the royal family retained Mdletshe’s services, further warning the KZN government.

“His Majesty cautions the KZN government that the disdain with which they treat the royal family in general and His Majesty in particular is an affront to the Zulu nation.”

Reports about King Misuzulu’s praise singer ‘false’

However, the Office of the Premier says it did not fire Mdletshe, adding that although he was employed by the provincial government, he reached his compulsory retirement age of 65 years on 31 December 2020.

He was then paid all his benefits in full on 2 January 2021.

“At the request of the late King, His Majesty King Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, Mr Mdletshe’s employment contract, on Persal [system used for the administration of the public service payroll] was extended by a further two years beyond his compulsory retirement age, to continue to provide praise singing to His Majesty and to train and mentor young and upcoming praise singers,” said the premier’s office.

The two-year contract started on 1 January 2021 and expired on 31 December 2022.

Two praise singers were identified and mentored by Mdletshe, and one of them is employed by the Office of the Premier to provide the praise singing services to King Misuzulu.

“At the end of the two-year extension, it was evident that Mr Mdletshe’s services were still required. As such the Office of the Premier contracted him through his company Mafavuke (PTY) LTD where he is a sole director from 15 February 2023,” sad the premier’s office.

It could not retain Mdletshe’s services due to financial constraints and the fact that his position had already been occupied by one of his mentees.

“It would have been a duplication to keep both in the same role,” said the premier’s office.

“Government is implementing prudent financial management of the public purse to ensure that there is no unnecessary wastage of funds.

“However, if Mr Mdletshe’s services are required by His Majesty and the Royal Family, such services can be sourced through the Zulu Royal Trust, an entity of government.”

This follows an incident when ANC chairperson in KZN Siboniso Duma grabbed a microphone from Buthelezi during his speech at the 110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu ka Cetshwayo at KwaNkomonye Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

ANC chairperson in KZN Siboniso Duma says the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi would never have called out a political opponent at a royal event because he understood protocol.

The event became even more chaotic after IFP and ANC members clashed, raising concerns of violence ahead of the elections on 29 May.

At least 16 people were injured during the clash.

The IFP has since expressed its wish to make peace with the ANC.