Cabinet gives the nod to Duncan Pieterse as new DG of Treasury

By Faizel Patel

Cabinet has approved the appointment of Duncan Pieterse as the new director-general of the National Treasury.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed the decision at a media briefing on Thursday.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana welcomed the appointment, which will be in place for five years.

“I believe Duncan has more than enough experience, expertise, and chutzpah to make a success of this new challenge.”

Baton of leadership

Top management and staff welcomed the appointment of Pieterse. Acting DG Ismail Momoniat, who has been acting in the role since June 2022 when former director-general Dondo Mogajane left, said the “baton of leadership is now moving to a younger generation.”

ALSO READ: Treasury appoints Ismail Momoniat as acting director-general

Experience

Pieterse has a Bachelor of Business Science, Master’s in Public administration from Harvard University, and a Doctor of Philosophy, amongst others.

He is currently the Deputy Director-General of Asset and Liability Management. He joined the department in 2013 and has worked in various positions for the past 10 years.

Pieterse served as a Deputy Director-General of Economic Policy and later as Deputy Director-General: Asset and Liability Management.

Godogwana said the DG is central to shaping the fiscal policies, economic direction, and financial stability of the country.

“The Director-General provides strategic leadership to the department, guides its organisational structure, and manages a team of experts who handle various aspects of financial management, economic analysis, and policy formulation.”

Momoniat

Godongwana thanked all those who had applied for the position and commended Momoniat for his leadership “as a true and dedicated servant” of the department and the country.

Momoniat will continue to serve the department for at least a year to ensure a smooth transition and oversee several key projects that will strengthen the governance and anti-corruption system.

ALSO READ: Government does not have the capacity to run a state bank