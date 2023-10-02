Call for curfews in parts of KZN after violent political attacks

NFP wants national government to bring back curfews for the sake of safety of their councillors.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has called on government to impose curfews in parts of KwaZulu-Natal to protect its councillors after several were viciously attacked in alleged politically-motivated incidents in the Nongoma area.

According to NFP secretary general, Canaan Mdletshe, four councillors from Nongoma area have been attacked or killed in the space of four months, since July this year.

The latest incident took place on Saturday, Mdletshe said, when the husband of local councillor Senzeni Zulu was shot and killed in cold blood. The assailants had asked for the councillor’s whereabouts before shooting her husband.

“The surge in councillor attacks and killing in the area has instilled fear not only amongst councillors but [also] the general public.

“This is a serious threat to stability and the respect for law. Criminals and alleged hired hitmen have imposed themselves and are becoming a law unto themselves,” he said.

Incidents

In July, Nongoma councillor Nonhlanhla Zungu was shot twice, but managed to survive. Mdletshe said the councillor’s family members were caught up in the crossfire and sustained gunshot wounds.

During the same month, councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu was shot and killed in a raid at her home.

On August 23, councillor Mphathiseni Manqele was shot at while on his way to the school where he was a principal, but he survived the attack.

The NFP said Nongoma should be placed under curfew to control the situation.

“If [this violence] is not stopped now, it has a potential to spill over to other parts of KZN and threaten peace and security, especially as we head towards the most crucial elections in the country next year,” he said.

“It is our view that imposing a curfew could go a long way in bringing about much-needed stability.

“It’s a last resort because all other attempts and calls for the protection of our councillors have fell on deaf ears. This is our cry for help. It’s a desperate call,” he added.

Implications of a curfew

According to the Institute of Security Studies, lockdown regulations such as curfews contributed considerably to the massive decrease in crimes committed for the time period that it was implemented.

However, curfews also severely affected the economy during this time in an equally adverse way.

The German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA) reported South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 51% from the first to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of lockdown that included curfews.

Chief economist for the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, also cautioned against implementing measures that resemble a hard lockdown, as they would cause immense damage to the economy.

KZN’s economy has in recent times taken a hard knock after devastating floods and the July 2021 unrest.

The NFP said it was aware of the effect the extreme safety measure may have, but believed it is necessary.

“We are well aware of the implications of our call. But it’s the last resort. It’s our way of saying, we are indeed desperate. Nongoma is no longer safe for politicians in general, but worse for our councillors.

“The overall picture Nongoma paints [is of] a rural town that is experiencing huge social and economic challenges. Such challenges are likely to breed criminals and criminality.

“Both the national and the provincial government need to intervene,” Mdletshe said.