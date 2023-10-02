WATCH: KZN health investigates after 13-year-old assaulted by guards at hospital

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said the incident took place at a Ladysmith hospital on Thursday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has instituted an urgent investigation into an incident in which a 13-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by two security guards at a hospital in Ladysmith.

The video of the two men seen assaulting the boy in his hospital bed has been widely circulated on social media platforms and has shocked the country.

It is believed the incident took place on Thursday evening, 28 September, and was brought to the attention of hospital management on Friday.

WARNING: This video is of a graphic nature, viewer dicretion is advised

Guards fired

The department confirmed that the two security guards have been immediately dismissed by their employer, who is contracted to provide security services at the hospital.

“The department has also instituted an internal disciplinary process against the nursing staff implicated in the matter. The security company implicated in the matter was immediately informed about the incident, and immediately took action against the employees.

“The patient, who suffers from a disability and was a resident of a place of shelter before admission to Ladysmith Hospital, has since been moved to another healthcare facility in Durban,” the department said.

Shocked

The department’s spokesperson, Ntokozo Maphisa, said they are shocked and appalled by the incident.

“Our MEC Ms Nomagugu Simelane has made it clear that the safety and well-being of our patients is our priority, and that their abuse under any circumstances, and in any way, shape or form, will not be accepted.

“We can confirm that the matter has been reported to the police, and to the Department of Social Development. We can also confirm that a disciplinary process into this matter is underway. This process will look into, among others, where the nurses were when the incident took place; who called the security guards; and why the patient was assaulted,” said Maphisa.

