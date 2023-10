Inside Shembe’s visit with Zweli Mkhize

Scores of people who heard about the planned visit started to line the Willowfontein streets as early as 8 am.

Nazareth Baptist Church leader, Mduduzi Inkosi Unyazi Lwezulu Shembe (black hat) former health minister Zweli Mkhize (behind with leopard skin head piece) during the church leader’s visit to Mkhize’s home in Willowfontein, Pietermaritzburg, yesterday. Picture: Clive Ndou