Calls for investigation into JDA CEO after Joburg ANC Youth League’s pride and joy arrested

Themba Mathibe has served in various senior roles in the city, the most crucial being at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco)

Following the arrest of Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) CEO, Themba Mathibe, questions are being raised about how the 28-year-old has become the head of two municipal entities.

Mathibe is one of the youngest CEOs to serve in Johannesburg’s municipal companies. He is also known for his activism in the ANCYL in the region and his taste for luxury.

But he was arrested on Tuesday for alleged money laundering. This after stacks of cash were found at his Sandton house. A source told The Citizen that Mathibe had more than R1 million on his property.

Mathibe earns an average monthly salary of R300 000, which is supplemented by his acting COO role at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco), where he served on a full-time basis from around the age of 25.

His arrest followed a raid at Joshco’s offices on Monday.

It is understood that Mathibe has been released on R50 000 bail after appearing in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on money laundering charges.

This sees the fall of a young politician who was paraded by the ANC Youth League in Johannesburg as a symbol of youth excellence.

Alleged maladministration at JDA

Although his appointments are controversial, he reportedly has a Master’s of Laws (Commercial and Business Transaction Law) degree from Wits University and a Master’s of Laws in Public Policy and Infrastructure Procurement from Stellenbosch University. He also completed a Master’s of Management in Public Finance and Development Economics.

The Citizen understands that his alleged maladministration at the helm of JDA has led to at least one board member resigning, claiming the agency is a “crime scene” where corruption is rife.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has in the past raised concerns about rampant corruption at Joshco. Among the complaints was that money would be paid to contractors for social housing, but the units would either take too long to be built or not be built at all.

The Citizen approached the ANC for comment on this and Mathibe’s arrest. This article will be updated as soon as it is received. The City of Johannesburg has also not responded with a comment on the matter.

Red flags raised

DA caucus leader in Johannesburg, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, told The Citizen that her party has been raising red flags about Mathibe’s appointments to positions of power in the municipality’s entities.

“Residents have every right to ask how someone with these kinds of questions attached to their record was appointed to senior positions in the first place.

“The DA calls on the City of Johannesburg leadership to: provide transparent answers to residents about how Mr Mathibe was appointed, release all recruitment and vetting documentation for public scrutiny as permitted by law, and support law enforcement fully and without obstruction.”

Kayser-Echeozonjoku also wants the city to recommit to merit-based, transparent governance in all its entities.

“In 2024, the DA revealed information of a ‘cadre deployment web of corruption’ at Joshco, where a suspended chief operating officer, also an ANC youth leader and NEC member, was quietly moved into another senior role despite corruption and maladministration concerns, and staff who raised issues were reportedly intimidated. Today’s news shows why those warnings were crucial.

“When senior positions, especially in institutions meant to serve the most vulnerable residents, are filled without merit, without transparency, and without proper oversight, the entire system collapses under a burden of mistrust, inefficiency and, increasingly, investigation and intervention by law enforcement,” she said.

Alleged corruption at Joshco

Kasyer-Echeozonjoku said she is not surprised by the raid on the Joshco offices and Mathibe’s subsequent arrest, since there have been reports of procurement irregularities at that agency.

“This is not an isolated incident. It comes against a backdrop of serious governance concerns the DA has been raising for years, warnings about dubious appointments, lack of transparency and a culture of cadre deployment that prioritises political loyalty over competence and accountability,” she said.

