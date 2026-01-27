Will Loyiso Masuku’s faction use a motion of no confidence to strike Dada?

Some ANC leaders have called for unity amid tensions in the Johannesburg region.

The ANC in the City of Johannesburg has agreed to defend Dada Morero in an upcoming motion of no confidence, but that might not be enough to keep Morero in the mayoral chair until the local government elections.

The motion against Morero was brought forward by Al Jama-ah in the City of Johannesburg, but it comes at a time when the ANC is divided into two factions: one supporting Morero and another supporting ANC’s regional chairperson, Loyiso Masuku.

The ANCYL in Johannesburg has made several calls for Morero to vacate the mayoral office and allow for Masuku to take charge. They argue that having Morero as mayor and Masuku as regional chairperson creates two centres of power.

Will ANC really unite behind Morero?

Speaking to the media on Monday evening, ANC regional secretary Sasabona Manganye said the party will defend Morero in this motion, even though he did not win the regional conference late last year.

“The REC will engage coalition partners to withdraw the motion of no confidence against the executive mayor, comrade Dada Morero. Should this not occur, the ANC caucus will be directed to oppose the motion in coordination with coalition partners.”

Manganye said Morero has been allowed to stay on as mayor for the sake of governance and stability in the City of Johannesburg.

“It was prudent for Comrade Dada Morero to continue serving as executive mayor. This decision reflects a strategic intervention to strengthen political oversight, ensure disciplined governance, and advance service delivery without disruption.

“Comrade Morero is an ANC deployee, accountable to the people of Johannesburg through the ANC and to the democratically elected leadership of the 16th regional conference,” said Manganye.

Secret ballot

The Citizen has seen a letter that has been sent by Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda to Council Speaker Margret Arnolds. In the letter, Gwamanda appeals for the motion of no confidence to be held by secret ballot.

This will enable ANC members and other coalition partners who had a gripe with Morero to remove him without fear of retaliation from their respective organisations.

Al Jama-ah has had a tense relationship with Morero since he became mayor. This is not the first time; they have brought a motion of no confidence against him, even though they are coalition partners. They have been seen to be more sympathetic towards Morero’s political nemesis Loyiso Masuku.

“In terms of the Standing Rules and Orders of Council (Rule 18), the Speaker is entrusted with the responsibility to act impartially, to protect the integrity of Council proceedings, and to safeguard the rights, dignity, and safety of all Councillors during sittings of Council.

“The Standing Rules further require that the Speaker must ensure that Council conducts its business in a manner that is fair, democratic, and free from intimidation, coercion, or undue influence, thereby enabling Councillors to exercise their constitutional duties without fear or prejudice.

“Given the highly sensitive and politically charged nature of a Motion of No Confidence, it is imperative that the Speaker actively upholds these principles by adopting procedures that protect individual Councillors,” said Gwamanda.

Mbalula defends Morero

The ANCYL in Johannesburg has accused Morero of being a failure and has requested that he step aside to allow Masuku to lead the City of Johannesburg as mayor.

But the ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, criticised the statement, saying the ANC should not be fighting for positions in a city where it has lost elections.

He said the main focus should be winning support for the upcoming local government elections.

On the other hand, Mbalula is accused of having an interest in who leads Johannesburg, as he will need the support of various regions when he eventually steps up to campaign to become the next ANC president.

The Citizen understands that the ANC in Johannesburg was in a coalition meeting on Tuesday, and one of the discussions was the withdrawal of the motion of no confidence.

This is a developing story.

