Motsoaledi to withdraw controversial ban on cannabis, hemp products

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the law banning the sale of cannabis and hemp products in the country to allow for a public participation process.

The Presidency announced this on Tuesday evening following a meeting between Motsoaledi and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ban

Earlier this month, Motsoaledi announced a ban in Government Gazette criminalising the use of all cannabis and hemp products.

This led to an outcry from growers and activists who vowed to challenge the government in a court battle to compel it to reverse its decision to ban the use of cannabis and hemp in foodstuff and cosmetic products.

Business owners said the ban contradicted South Africa’s push to develop the cannabis economy and could drive the industry underground.

Withdrawal

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa has taken note of Motsoaledi’s concerns about the unregulated nature of the products flooding the South African market containing hemp and cannabis.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has affirmed his support for more stakeholder consultation and public participation on the formulation of new regulations that will limit health risks and the negative impact of foodstuffs containing cannabis and hemp, particularly on minors.

“In light of further stakeholder consultations, the Minister of Health will withdraw the Regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act) to prohibit the sale, importation and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis,” Magwenya said.

Magwenya added that the Health Department will continue to “consult broadly” before publishing the revised regulations.

SA a leader

In February, during the State of the Nation Address (Sona), Ramaphosa said the government wanted South Africa to be a leader in the commercial production of hemp and cannabis.

“We can add modern value to it and bring it to the shelves of the entire world.”

The promulgated law stated that no one may sell, manufacture or import processed or unprocessed foodstuff containing any part of the plant or component derived from the genus Cannabis sativa or hemp seed oil or powder derived from the genus Cannabis sativa and various species or its subspecies.

