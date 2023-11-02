News

BREAKING: Scores injured after restaurant balcony collapses in Cape Town CBD

Several people were injured when the balcony of a restaurant collapsed in Cape Town's bustling Buitengracht Street in the CBD.

cape town restaurant balcony collapsed

Several people were injured after a Cape Town restaurant’s balcony collapsed just before 6pm on Buitengracht Street in the CBD. Photo: X

At least 20 people were injured when the balcony of the popular The Athletic Club & Social tapas bar and restaurant in Buitengracht Street collapsed just before 6pm on Thursday.

The three-storey building in which The Athletic Club & Social (ACS) is situated dates back to the 1900s, when it was home to an underground speakeasy-style bar for athletes.

Cape Town CBD balcony collapse

The top-floor lounge and bar’s Signal Hill-facing balcony collapsed.

According to the spokesperson for the provincial health department, Megan Davids, the injured people were transported to various nearby hospitals, Groote Schuur, Christiaan Barnard and New Somerset, as well as private clinics.

Motorists urged to use alternative routes

Cape Town Etc reported that the street is currently obstructed and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

  • This is a developing story.

WATCH: Scores injured after suspected gas line explosion in Johannesburg CBD

