Scores injured after gas line explosion in Johannesburg CBD

Multiple people including commuters have been injured following a suspected gas line explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.

This just two weeks after at least 16 people including women and children died after a gas cylinder containing nitrate oxide leaked at the Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said the explosion occurred between Bree and Simmonds Streets in the busy city centre on Wednesday night as many people were going home.

The scene at the CBD was chaos – massive cracks, damages and gaping holes in the road surface.

There were also several damaged and overturned minibus taxis and cars as people scurried to safety.

The cause of the explosion had not been determined at the time of publishing.

Injuries

ER2 spokesperson Russel Meiring said medics and rescue personnel discovered several overturned vehicles along the road.

“Initial reports from the scene showed that several people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and later transported by various services to nearby hospitals.”

Meiring said no one had sustained any fatal injuries.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said at least eleven people were injured.

“Eleven people were treated for injuries. Out of the eleven, one was critically injured. All of them received medical attention and they were all transported to various healthcare facilities in the city of Johannesburg.”

Road closures

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said they are aware of the explosion.

“Areas have been cordoned off. Please avoid the area to allow emergency and other critical services The following streets are closed off:

Simon Street and Bree Street

Harrison Street and Bree Street

Loveday Street, both sides

We are at Lillian Ngoyi street better known as Bree street to assess and respond to the incident

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also visited the scene and urged people to avoid the area until an assessment of the damage could be done.

Investigations

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng called on the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mzi Khumalo, to launch an urgent investigation into the cause of the explosion.

“This explosion is life-threatening for the tens of thousands of workers, job seekers, and residents of the CBD.

“The cause of today’s explosion must be determined as a matter of urgency to prevent further incidents like this from occurring again,” the party said.

