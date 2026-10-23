Here’s how Cape Town dam are doing this week

Find out how each major dam in the Western Cape Water Supply System is doing.

Cape Town’s major dams were 73.8% full on 22 October 2026, according to the City of Cape Town.

Together, they held 663 264 megalitres of a possible 898 221 megalitres.

Cape Town dam levels compared with last week and last year

The city’s weekly reading showed all six major dams combined were 74.0% full, holding 664 637 megalitres.

The week before, the combined level was 74.9%.

At the same time last year, the dams together were 89.7% full and held 805 720 megalitres.

The city explained which figure gave the clearest picture.

“Because each dam size is different, the best indicator of overall dam water levels is the total quantity stored expressed as a percentage of total dam capacity,” the City of Cape Town stated. It placed that figure on the bottom line of its table.

How each major dam performed

Theewaterskloof, the largest dam at 480 188 megalitres, was 73.7% full.

That was slightly below last week’s 73.9% and well below last year’s 83.3%.

Voëlvlei was 56.1% full, down from 56.3% last week and far below last year’s 99.3%.

This is one of the biggest drops of the six dams this year, apart from Steenbras Lower.

Berg River was 93.9% full, up from 93.2% last week but below last year’s 99.8%.

Wemmershoek stood at 81.6%, down from 82.1% last week and below last year’s 85.2%.

Steenbras Upper was almost full at 99.4% last week; however, it rose to 100.2% at the start of this week, almost the same as last year’s 100.0%. It dropped back to 99.4% on Thursday.

Steenbras Lower had the lowest level at 47.7%, compared with 48.3% last week and 93.3% last year.

Where Cape Town’s water comes from

The dams are not only for the city. “The dams in and around Cape Town form part of the Western Cape Water Supply System, which is an integrated and collectively managed system of dams, pump stations, pipelines, and tunnels,” the City of Cape Town said.

The wider system also served other areas.

“In addition to servicing Cape Town, the system supplies water to towns in the Overberg, Boland, West Coast, and Swartland areas, and provides irrigation water for agriculture,” the city explained.