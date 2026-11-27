Here is what residents along the Vaal River need to know.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) opened a second sluice gate at the Vaal Dam on Friday.

The first gate opened on Thursday. The dam stood at 113.25% of its full supply capacity and continued to receive large inflows.

According to DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa, the department is urging communities along the Vaal River to be extremely careful and to stay away from overflowing rivers and flood-prone areas.

Why the department opened a second sluice gate

The department said the extra gate is meant to control the rising volume of water entering the dam and to protect its structure.

Officials based the decision on regular checks of the system.

“The decision follows continued monitoring of dam levels, inflows and prevailing hydrological conditions in the Integrated Vaal River System,” Mavasa said.

The gates will not close soon, with the department saying it is waiting for further studies before changing how the dam is run.

“Both sluice gates will remain open until further hydrological analysis and assessments determine the appropriate operational adjustments,” Mavasa stated.

Heavy inflows from upper catchment rainfall

On Friday morning, the water level was 23.540 metres. Inflows reached 652.35 cubic metres per second (m³/s), while the discharge was 151.910 m³/s. No rain fell, and evaporation was 6mm.

“The continued high inflows into the Vaal Dam are largely attributed to recent rainfall in the upper catchment of the Vaal River System, which has generated increased runoff into the river network and subsequently into the dam,” Mavasa explained.

The Vaal Dam is one of many dams in a connected network. Mavasa noted why the releases mattered for that network.

“The releases are also necessary to ensure the safe and coordinated operation of the broader Vaal River System, which comprises 14 dams operated as an integrated system,” Mavasa added.

How the releases protect Bloemhof Dam

Water from the Vaal Dam flows to the Vaal Barrage and then along the Vaal River to Bloemhof Dam.

The department wants Bloemhof Dam to stay at or below 90% of its full supply capacity.

“This requirement is particularly important because maintenance work is currently underway on the upstream side of the Bloemhof Dam wall,” Mavasa said.

The department plans to release water gradually to manage how much water moves downstream and when.

This matters most if more rain falls in the catchment.

Officials said they were weighing current inflows, expected runoff, travel times and the space available in downstream dams.

“Managing inflows from the Vaal Dam is consequently critical to ensuring that Bloemhof Dam is not overwhelmed and that the ongoing maintenance work can proceed under the required operating conditions,” Mavasa stated.

Safety advice for Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Vaalpark and Parys

Mavasa warned that communities, farmers and other water users along the Upper and Middle Vaal River could see river levels change.

Those areas include Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Vaalpark and Parys. Low-lying areas and properties close to the river face the greatest risk.

“Residents living in low-lying areas adjacent to the river are encouraged to remain vigilant and comply with any evacuation or safety instructions issued by relevant authorities,” Mavasa said.

The department also asked the public to follow official updates as conditions change.

“The public should also monitor official communication from the department and disaster management structures for updates on dam operations and prevailing river conditions,” Mavasa concluded.

Watch: Vaal Dam sluice gates opened