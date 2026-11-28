DWS asked people living along the Upper and Middle Vaal River to stay alert.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) confirmed on Saturday that it has kept two sluice gates open at the Vaal Dam while it continues to monitor water flowing into the dam.

According to the department, the dam stood at 113.53% in the morning.

Inflow was recorded at 435.12 cubic metres per second, while outflow was about 351.88 cubic metres per second.

Why the Vaal Dam gates stayed open

The department said the gates would not close any time soon. The first sluice gate opened on Thursday, and the second the next day, on Friday.

“Both sluice gates at Vaal Dam will remain open until further hydrological analysis and assessments determine the appropriate operational adjustments,” DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa stated.

The second gate was opened after heavy rain in the area that feeds the system.

“The opening of the second sluice gate forms part of the department’s proactive dam management measures to regulate the volume of water entering the Vaal Dam and safeguard the structural integrity of the dam after the recent rainfall in the Integrated Vaal River System catchment,” Mavasa explained.

Bloemhof Dam must stay below 90%

The Vaal Dam is one of 14 dams operated as a single system.

DWS said water released from the Vaal Dam was meant to keep the Bloemhof Dam downstream at or below 90% of its full capacity.

On Saturday morning, Bloemhof stood at 88.89% and was releasing 400.39 cubic metres per second.

The limit exists because of repair work at Bloemhof.

“This requirement is particularly important because maintenance work is currently underway on the upstream side of the Bloemhof Dam wall,” Mavasa said.

The department added that the water level could not go above the allowed limit.

“The dam’s storage level must therefore be maintained within the prescribed limit until the maintenance work has been completed,” Mavasa noted.

Safety advice for communities along the Vaal River

DWS asked people living along the Upper and Middle Vaal River to stay alert.

Those in riverside settlements were told to watch for rising water.

“The department continues to urge communities along the Upper and Middle Vaal River, particularly those in the riparian settlements, to remain vigilant and monitor rising river levels closely, and comply with any evacuation or safety instructions issued by relevant authorities,” Mavasa added.