Massive three-day water outage to hit Cape Town – What to know and what to do

'Cowboy splash or top and tail'? A total of 22 Cape Town areas will be left high and dry for 72 hours from Monday.

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has warned that several southern suburbs will be without water for three days come next week as essential maintenance to the water supply network on the Cape Flats will be conducted.

The three-day shutdown will commence from midnight on Monday, 24 June until midnight on Wednesday, 26 June.

Cape Town 72-hour outage: Why is this necessary?

The duration of the water supply disruption is due to the size and scale of the pipe network and the time it takes to clear the pipeline so it’s safe for the maintenance team to work on.

Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said the maintenance work would ensure the City’s pipe infrastructure is in the best possible condition for years to come.

“This shutdown is necessary so that crucial maintenance work can be done safely on an important section of our water supply network which includes replacing faulty valves,” Badroodien explained.

“We do sincerely regret the inconvenience this will cause to many of our residents, but delaying this work has the potential for even greater risk to our water supply in the near future. It is being done over a time to minimise the impact on residents as much as possible.”

These Cape Town areas will be without water

The shutdown will leave the taps dry in the following 22 areas:

Wynberg

Wetton

Ottery

Plumstead

Diep River

Southfield

Elfindale

Heathfield

Retreat

Steenberg

Lavender Hill

Seawinds

Vrygrond

Muizenberg

Parkwood

Lotus River

Grassy Park

Zeekoevlei

Pelican Park

Pelican Heights

Peacock Close

Eagle Park

Neighbouring communities may also experience low or no water pressure as the system is balanced to cope with the planned shutdown.

What affected residents should do before Monday’s water shutdown

Leading up to this essential operation, residents need to be aware of what it entails and what to prepare for during this period,” Badroodien urged.

Store water in clean, sealed containers, and/or in sinks or baths where possible.

Where possible, try to do laundry before Monday

From Monday, 24 June to Wednesday, 26 June

Use water sparingly in this period, only for essential use

Consider a “cowboy splash” or “top and tail” or “was-kom” wash for body washing. Use a bucket or large plastic bowl of water to wipe yourself down.

Use greywater from washing to flush toilets.

Use a bucket or bowl in the sink to wash dishes. Do not fill the whole sink with water.

Spot-clean clothes where necessary.

You will not be able to hose down hard-surfaced or paved areas with municipal tap water.

Alternative water coming directly from boreholes and well-points should not be used for drinking, cooking (and food preparation) or body washing, as it is not treated municipal tap water and it could be contaminated.

You will not be able to water gardens or top up swimming pools with tap water, as these are not essential use.

Make sure your geyser is turned off for the duration of the pipeline maintenance period to prevent any damage.

Ensure that all taps are closed to prevent water loss and/or damage when the supply is restored.

Only use drinking water from the City’s network (stored or from the water tanker) or bottled water

Do not collect water from the scour valves, which will be opened at certain times to allow for flushing out sediments and debris from the system.

For updates, you can follow the City’s X account or contact your local ward councillor.

