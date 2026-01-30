‘He set the cat among the pigeons’ – Mkhwanazi named newsmaker of the year

Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations ignited the start of the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations sparked the start of the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Judicial Commission has dominated headlines, exposing rot, corruption, and interference in the police and the criminal justice system, implicating politicians, the minister of police, and other officials.

Now, KZN’s top cop, who has been at the centre of the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing criminality, political interference and corruption within the justice system, has been named the 2025 National Press Club (NPC) Newsmaker of the Year on Thursday.

Cat among the pigeons

The NPC said the sought-after accolade is a “testament to the impact that the explosive media briefing Mkhwanazi held in July last year had on the national discourse, with far-reaching implications on the country’s socio-economic-political landscape.

Club Chairperson Antoinette Slabbert said the award represents the dominant individual during the 2025 news cycle.

“Lt Gen Mkhwanazi’s media briefing not only set the cat among the pigeons, but brought into sharp focus the pervasive nature of corruption and its threat to our moral fibre as society, triggering debates that placed the Commissioner at the centre of the narrative.

“Ever since his press briefing on 6 July 2025, the subject of his statement has been trending every day to an extent that the President of the country instituted the Commission of Inquiry, Parliament also established an Ad Hoc Committee to look into the top cop’s allegations. Both of these committees are currently running,” one nomination said.

Previous winners

The selection process involved nominations and motivations submitted by club members, with the final decision resting with the club’s executive committee.

The Newsmaker Award will be presented at an event on a date to be announced.

Some of the previous Newsmakers include

President Nelson Mandela – for his leadership and legacy.

Thuli Madonsela – for her fearless work as Public Protector

Cyril Ramaphosa – for his role in national leadership

Eskom – for its impact on the economy and daily life

Springboks – for uniting the nation through sport

Covid19 – for reshaping every aspect of society.

Government of National Unity (2024) – for its historic role in shaping South Africa’s political landscape

