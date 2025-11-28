‘Madlanga commission can be reset police service needs,’ says Cachalia

As the crime stats were being released, Cachalia spoke about allegations coming from the Madlanga commission

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia says there has been a significant decline in crime, stressing that crime and violence are “always unacceptable” and that the Madlanga commission is a reset the South African Police Service (Saps) needs.

Cachalia released the long-awaited crime statistics for the first and second quarters of this financial year on Friday.

The crime stats cover the period from April 2025 to June 2025 and from July 2025 to September 2025.

Police corruption laid bare

It comes at a time when allegations of rot, corruption and interference in the police and the criminal justice system take centre stage at the Madlanga commission.

The crime stats have been delayed since the end of August.

Cachalia was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Police Dr Polly Boshielo and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Cachalia said he understands the public’s concerns.

“I understand and respect your worries about the lack of security.”

The acting police minister outlined three priorities to improve policing in the country.

His first priority is organised crime.

“Organised crime is a threat to national security. Criminals have infiltrated political parties, government and procurement processes.”

Professional police service

Cachalia said his second priority is professionalising the police service.

“The allegations that have caused the president to appoint the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry are deeply concerning to all of us. However, it is important to note that these allegations are related to a small number of people, and that does not mean that all senior officers are implicated.

“Most of the 187 000 employees of the Saps are people like you and me, they are trying to do the best that they can under the most difficult conditions.”

Saps reset

Cachalia said the Madlanga commission could lead to the reset the police service needs.

“We are taking steps to reset. I am positive that both the Madlanga Commission and the ad-hoc Parliamentary Inquiry are going to help us establish a public record, a consensus in out society about what needs to be done going forward, in what I have called a reset and I think that that should be the focus.

“I know that’s hard sometimes, as we are so alarmed by shameful behaviour that is on public display. But this is a necessary process,” Cachalia said.

Crime prevention

Cachalia said his third priority is the implementation of a crime prevention strategy developed by the Saps Civilian Secretariat.

He said this includes safe public spaces, dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) and five other areas.

Cachalia said there have been significant declines in most crime categories over the two quarters to September 2025.

However, he said the overall numbers remain “unacceptably” high.

“Further progress is possible in bringing down crime, but it requires persistence, civil society and businesses working together. Join your block-watch, your community policing forum.”

