Ramaphosa defends police commission of inquiry

'This is particularly important as we seek to put the era of state capture behind us.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is “necessary” to establish a commission of inquiry to probe the explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in order to “safeguard public confidence in the police service,” and shelve the era of state capture that plagued the country.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on a leave of absence after allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Commission necessary

Ramaphosa said the commission would investigate allegations of infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.

Despite criticism, Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter on Monday, said the commission was necessary.

“We have taken this decisive step because we are determined that the important work that has been done to rebuild our law enforcement agencies and security services should not be compromised.

“It is necessary that we establish the facts through an independent, credible and thorough process so that we can safeguard public confidence in the police service. This is particularly important as we seek to put the era of state capture behind us,” Ramaphosa said.

Recommendations

Ramaphosa said the commission will make findings and recommendations for criminal prosecutions, disciplinary actions and institutional reform.

“Once established, the commission shall consider prima facie evidence relating to the involvement of individuals currently employed within law enforcement or intelligence agencies.

“Where appropriate, the commission must make recommendations on the employment status of such officials, including whether they should be suspended pending the outcome of further investigations,” Ramaphosa said.

Rebuilding

Ramaphosa said the commission is being established against the backdrop of significant progress in “rebuilding and strengthening our country’s law enforcement agencies and security services.”

“In recent years, the South African Police Service, the Special Investigating Unit, the Asset Forfeiture Unit and other bodies have been making important inroads in the fight against organised crime and corruption.

“It is essential that we maintain this momentum and that we intensify this work,” Ramaphosa said

Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to support the commission in its work and, where appropriate, to provide any information or assistance the commission may require.

