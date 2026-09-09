Cessna 172 crashes at Grand Central: Engine failure probe launched

A Cessna 172 aircraft, registration ZS-FNH, was involved in the accident at the Grand Central Airport in Midrand.

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is investigating the cause of a light aircraft crash in the north of Johannesburg.

A Cessna 172 aircraft, registration ZS-FNH, was involved in the accident at the Grand Central Airport in Midrand, Gauteng, on Monday afternoon, 8 August 2026.

What happened?

AIID spokesperson Sisa Majola said that, based on the information available to them, the aircraft reported an engine failure before executing a forced landing 250m west of the threshold of Runway 17.

Majola said there were two occupants onboard the aircraft, with one reported injury.

“The aircraft itself was destroyed in the accident sequence. The AIID has learnt that this was an hour-long flight and that the aircraft was in the circuit at the airport.”

Probe

An investigator was dispatched to the site to conduct a safety investigation in accordance with the provisions of ICAO Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Majola added that the objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and contributing factors associated with the occurrence and to identify any relevant safety lessons.

“An investigation is not intended to apportion blame or to ascertain liability.”

The AIID said it will consider the collated evidence to determine whether it can issue a preliminary report within 30 days of the accident.

Judicial inquest

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has requested a judicial inquest into the 2020 crash of a SACAA calibration aircraft near George that killed three employees, including Captain Thabiso Tolo.

Families disputed earlier findings of pilot error, citing regulatory failures identified by Ethiopian investigators, such as missing inspections and invalid certification.

Whistleblower Jeremiah Visser also alleged oversight lapses before being dismissed. Creecy believes an inquest is the best way to establish accountability.

Victims’ families welcomed the move, saying it offers long‑awaited relief and hope. Aviation experts say the inquiry could finally clarify unresolved questions surrounding the tragedy.