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One killed in KZN after taxi overturns on N2

Picture of Caslian Scott

By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

2 minute read

28 September 2026

10:41 am

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According to Arrive Alive, several occupants were reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

One declared deceased on the scene after taxi rolls over on N2 freeway in KZN

Picture: Arrive Alive

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One person was killed after a minibus taxi rolled over on the N2 freeway near the Hibberdene southbound on-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday morning.

Med-Evac Ambulance Service responded to the serious motor vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival, emergency personnel found a severely damaged minibus taxi and multiple occupants requiring assessment and treatment.

One killed

According to reports from Arrive Alive, several occupants were reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

One person sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased. Several patients sustained serious injuries; others suffered minor injuries or were fortunate enough to escape without injury.

2 One declared deceased on scene after taxi rolls over on N2 freeway in KZN
The rolled over taxi on the N2 – Picture: Arrive Alive

Cause under investigation

According to Arrive Alive reports, multiple emergency and rescue services responded to the scene, stabilising patients before transporting them to various medical facilities for further treatment.

The cause of the accident is still actively being investigated; the article will be updated as new information about the incident comes to light.

Motorists have been urged to approach the area with caution and expect delays

Condolences

Med-Evac Ambulance Services extended its condolences towards those affected by the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the person who lost their life, as well as all those affected by this incident.”

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“We wish the injured patients strength in their recovery,” Med-Evac said.

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