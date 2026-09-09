Saps launches probe after beloved K9 Sky injured at training facility

Sky is no longer an operational K9 and had a history of escaping from the kennels at her previous K9 base.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched a high‑level probe after Sky, a veteran K9 no longer on active duty, was injured at one of its training and veterinary facilities.

Sky is no longer an operational K9 and had a history of escaping from the kennels at her previous K9 base in Limpopo.

Police said they therefore decided to accommodate her at the veterinary facility while arrangements were made for her placement with a suitable new owner.

Investigation

Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the donation process was still underway when the incident occurred.

Mathe said the Acting National Commissioner of the Saps, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has appointed a senior officer to investigate the circumstances surrounding the injury of Sky.

“Saps is deeply concerned by Sky’s injury. She is one of our own, having served alongside our members and been entrusted to our care. Her welfare remains a priority, and she is receiving the necessary veterinary care and attention.

“The Acting National Commissioner has directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including Sky’s accommodation, supervision, care and compliance with applicable procedures and standards,” Mathe said.

Negligence

Mathe added that Saps also welcomes the investigation, which is underway, and will cooperate fully. It would be premature to attribute negligence or wrongdoing before all the facts have been established.

“Saps remains committed to the highest standards of animal welfare. Our K9s are part of the Saps family and deserve to be treated with care, dignity and compassion. If any shortcomings are identified, we will take appropriate action.”

Recovery

Police said their immediate focus remains on Sky’s recovery and ensuring that she receives the care she needs.

In January, Eastern Cape police issued an urgent appeal for dog donations to address a critical shortage in their K9 units, warning that the lack of suitable animals is impairing crime‑fighting, search and rescue, and detection operations across the province.