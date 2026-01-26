Chapman’s Peak motorist who drove 100m off cliff to face charges

The driver of the vehicle lost control over the vehicle and left the road.

The driver of a car that plunged 100 metres off the cliff on Chapman’s Peak onto the rocks below is not off the hook and will be facing charges.

The driver and his passenger escaped relatively unharmed after their car, which appears to be a VW Golf GTI, plunged off the seaside of the notorious Chapman’s Peak Drive, in the Western Cape.

The incident took place on Sunday, just after 9am, at the Noordhoek side of the peak. The road was temporarily closed, but reopened after a few hours.

One patient was rescued from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, while a second person was treated at the scene.

Reckless driving

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Fish Hoek police registered a case of reckless and negligent driving for investigation following the accident.

“According to reports, the driver lost control and left the road. The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

“Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously,” Twigg said.

Accident history

Chapman’s Peak has been the site of various accidents over the years.

In April 2021, a cyclist had a lucky escape when he was rescued after crashing and falling 30m off Chapman’s Peak Drive

Johan Marais, from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), said at the time that paramedics stabilised the cyclist after a rescue helicopter lifted him out and took him to a waiting ambulance.

In March of the same year, a woman was killed, and the man she was travelling with was critically injured when their vehicle plunged 200 metres off Chapman’s Peak.

In 1988, Christopher White survived after his Mercedes-Benz plummeted 100 metres onto the jagged rocks below at Chapman’s Peak

