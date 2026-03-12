Mandisi Tshingana raises over R48K for the learner who was left without a pie and juice in the viral classroom video

The Western Cape education department said the teacher who filmed a viral classroom video has been suspended pending an investigation.

Influencer Mandisi Tshingana has raised more than R48 000 for a pupil after a video taken at Thembalethu Primary School in George went viral on social media.

The incident occurred during a school pie and juice day as part of a fundraising initiative.

In the video, a teacher filmed a classroom where pupils were eating pies and drinking juice. One was seen sitting without a pie or drink and appeared to hide his face while the recording continued.

Teacher suspended

The Western Cape education department confirmed that the teacher who recorded the video has been suspended pending an investigation.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the teacher said she shared the video in a class group to inform parents that one pupil had been left out of the fundraising initiative.

“She had apparently, and we confirmed this with other teachers at school, paid for the fundraising fare for that child because he had been left out and the learner did receive a pie and drink after the video was taken,” Hammond told 94.7 on Drive With Thando.

“Firstly, it was inappropriate of the teacher to call out one parent in front of the class group, but what’s more inappropriate is what happened to the child,” she said.

Funds raised for learner

Following the incident, Tshingana launched a fundraising effort for the pupil.

He later shared on Facebook that donations from supporters and some public figures had reached R48 116.43. Actress Sana Mncunu was among those who contributed.

“A person who didn’t have R50 will see themselves having R50 000. God is like that,” Tshingana wrote.

